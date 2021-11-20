understand the syndrome that Anitta revealed to have

The 28-year-old singer Anitta was one of the guests on Sabrina Sato’s YouTube channel for a relaxed chat. During their conversation, the pop music star revealed that he suffers from honeymoon cystitis, a kind of inflammation in the region of the bladder.











© Reproduction Instagram @anitta

Learn more about honeymoon cystitis, a problem reported by singer Anitta





“I can’t have sex with someone bigger who I can’t walk the next day. It’s horrible. And it has nothing to do with bacteria. It’s not a bacterial infection, guys, it’s because it punched a lot there and it got inflamed”, said Anitta, in a good-humored tone, causing laughter in the other participants.

Understand More About Honeymoon Cystitis

Honeymoon cystitis, a condition reported by Anitta, is also known as new boyfriend syndrome. It is an inflammation in the bladder region, caused by the invasion of intestinal bacteria in the urinary system. The problem is so named because it usually happens due to the constant frictional movement between the genitals during sexual intercourse.

According to gynecologist Dr. Eduardo Motta, honeymoon cystitis can affect anyone, regardless of gender or age. However, it tends to be more frequent among the female audience. “The urethra of women measures, on average, 5 cm and men’s, 12 cm. Thus, the path for bacteria to reach the bladder of women is shorter than in men”, explains the doctor, in an article published by Syrian-Lebanese Hospital.

How to prevent the problem

Contrary to what some people imagine, it is not necessary to stop having sex to prevent the honeymoon cystitis from occurring. However, some hygiene care and simple attitudes can make it difficult for infections and inflammation to appear in the bladder region. Check out:

Urinating immediately after intercourse helps kill bacteria that may have invaded the urinary system during intercourse;

Drink at least two liters of water a day;

Avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine;

Make sure you have completely emptied your bladder when you urinate;

When sitting on the toilet, avoid flexing your abdominal region forward;

Try to lean your back against the wall when urinating while sitting. This posture facilitates complete emptying of the bladder and prevents infections;

Try to urinate at least every three hours;

Have good intimate hygiene, giving preference to soaps with a neutral pH.

Main Symptoms of Honeymoon Cystitis

To avoid complications related to honeymoon cystitis, it is also necessary to be aware of the signals that the body sends. If you feel a constant urge to urinate and when you go to the bathroom, you can’t pee or feel pain and burning while trying, be aware. Something is probably not working as it should in your system. The best attitude is to seek medical help as soon as possible. Check out other symptoms that this infection can cause:

Burning and intense pain during and after urinating;

Urgent urge to go to the bathroom all the time;

Cloudy urine, with a strong odor and traces of blood;

Pain in the lower abdomen, also known as the lower abdomen;

Irritability;

Weakness;

Lack of appetite;

Vomiting;

Fever.

It is worth remembering that the diagnosis must be performed by a physician, through clinical examinations. So, if you experience any of these symptoms, don’t hesitate to seek help and follow-up. Treatment, most of the time, happens with an increase in water intake and the prescription of specific medications.

Sources: Dr. Eduardo Vieira da Motta, gynecologist at Hospital Sírio Libanês / Doctoralia, specialized platform in health