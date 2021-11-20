Understand why Mercedes’ right of review was denied

the commissioners of São Paulo GP in Formula 1 denied to Mercedes the right to review the direction of Max Verstappen because they didn’t feel that the new images were meaningful enough.

Mercedes’ decision to appeal to try to get Interlagos stewards to watch the incident at turn 4 during the final stages of last weekend’s race came after seeing footage from the onboard forward-facing camera of Verstappen’s car on the first time.

Read too:

During the race, she was not available to the stewards, as they had only “reported” the incident.

This is a key part of why Mercedes’ right-of-review application was denied, because when the commissioners — not Masi — decided there was no need for an investigation into the Verstappen maneuver.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, battles with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

They added: “The commissioners therefore seriously doubt that the intent of the Right of Review in the International Sporting Code is to allow competitors to seek a review of such decisions that do not follow from a formal investigation by the commissioners and do not result in a published document. .”

Indeed, the São Paulo commissioners – Tim Mayer, Matteo Perini, Vitantonio Liuzzi and Roberto Pupo Moreno – are saying that a decision to ‘let them run’ is discretionary, that is, a decision that could not be revised.

This, due to the wording of Article 14 of the ISC – “the decision in question” – something they are bound by art. 47.1 of the F1 sports rules, which states that “it is up to the stewards to decide whether or not to proceed with an investigation”, according to the FIA ​​document.

As Mercedes was arguing that the decision not to proceed with an investigation should be evaluated, the commissioners explained that “in this very specific case, determine that the ‘Turn 4 incident involving cars 33 (See) and 44 (Ham): none necessary investigation’ constitutes a decision (of that type).”

But when asked to assess whether a review should be done at Mercedes’ request, the commissioners explained why additional footage would not change that initial decision.

They looked at four main aspects of the new footage: whether it was previously “available”, whether it was “new”, whether it was “relevant” and whether it was “significant”.

The first three parts were in fact catered for by the new footage, which had to be downloaded from Verstappen’s car after the race, as only one feed from each car can be streamed live during F1 sessions – with the rear camera of car #33 was active.

By arguing that the new footage met the ‘new’, Mercedes recalled the 2020 Austrian GP qualifying incident that led to Hamilton receiving a three-place grid penalty.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

That decision came after additional 360-degree camera footage of Hamilton’s car revealed, when revealed before the next day’s race at the Red Bull Ring, that he had passed a visible yellow flag.

There, the São Paulo commissioners explained, “the filming completely changed the commissioners’ decision and was therefore significant.”

Mercedes was authorized to reproduce Verstappen’s forward-facing video for commissioners in their attempts to argue its importance – presented in a “side-by-side comparison with the previous lap”, according to the FIA ​​document.

But the commissioners insisted that the footage “does not show anything exceptional that is particularly different from the other angles that were available to them at the time, or that particularly changes their decision based on the footage originally available.”

Essentially, the commissioners felt that not only did the additional footage not show anything exceptional that could change their decision, but they had already decided that by seeing the footage available before and after Masi’s message, the incident was ‘annotated ‘.

If they felt they needed to see the images from the onboard, the stewards would have opened an investigation to be carried out after the completion of the Interlagos race, so that they could see the images as they were downloaded.

But they had already decided that the available transmission options allowed them to decide that it was a racing incident under the “let them run” approach and that Verstappen and Hamilton should keep racing.

The best videos about motorsport are on the Motorsport.com channel. Apply now, give the like (‘joinha’) in the videos and activate notifications, to always stay on top of everything that goes on two or four wheels.

Podcast #146: Did Hamilton have the biggest showing of his career in Brazil?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: