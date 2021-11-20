November 19, 2021 | 13:42

Unimed Vale do Aço reinforces warning about counterfeiting of bank slips

Unimed Vale do Aço informs that some of its beneficiaries have received messages in chat applications requesting payment of bank slips associated with the name of the cooperative. Singular reinforces that it does not communicate with its customers through messaging applications and highlights the importance of its beneficiaries not providing any type of code that they eventually receive on their cell phone. Messages received in this regard should be disregarded.

The cooperative reinforces the importance of its beneficiaries issuing bank slips only on the official website or at one of the units, located in Ipatinga, Coronel Fabriciano and Timóteo.

How to withdraw the bank slip

To withdraw a billet from Unimed Vale do Aço, the beneficiary must access the cooperative’s official website (www.unimedvaledoaco.coop.br/) and click on the icon “2nd copy of billet”. He will be directed to a page and after entering the CPF/card number and password, he will have access to the client area and the issuance of the document.

Tickets can also be collected in person at the Hospital Metropolitano Unimed, in Coronel Fabriciano, or at any of the cooperative’s units, from Monday to Thursday, from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm and on Fridays, from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm.