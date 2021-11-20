Uruguay fires Óscar Tabárez after 15 years: ‘Difficult decision’

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) announced this afternoon the departure of coach Óscar Tabárez from the command of his national team after 15 years in the position. The rest of the commission was also dismissed.

The contract termination takes place days after the country’s bitter defeat by Bolivia, 3-0, in a game valid for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The fourth consecutive setback in the tournament left Uruguay in 7th position in the table, with 16 points and real risk of missing out on the next world.

The coach, now 74 years old, has been at the post since March 2006 and, during this period, he directed the heavenly team in three editions of the World Cups (2010, 2014 and 2018). He also commanded the team in the tournament back in 1990.

In his most recent stint, the “Maestro” led Uruguay in 181 games, with 85 wins, 40 draws and 57 losses. The only title win at the time was in the 2011 Copa America.

In the statement, the association said it was a “difficult decision given the current circumstances”.

“We emphatically express that this decision does not imply ignoring Tabárez’s important contribution to Uruguayan football. We salute and recognize the fundamental sporting achievements achieved in these 15 years, which have once again placed Uruguay in the first places in world football,” says the note.

“We express our respect and recognition for the professionalism and dedication throughout the long work process and for the immeasurable legacy that this fruitful stage leaves in the history of the selection. The AUF Executive Committee made this difficult decision due to the current circumstances, committed to the near future and obtaining the results we all hope for”, concludes the AUF.