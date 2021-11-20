USA: University removes professor who minimized sexual attraction to children

A professor at Old Dominion University in Virginia, USA, was dismissed after saying he does not consider it immoral for adults to be sexually attracted to children. Information is from The New York Post.

Allyn Walker, professor of sociology and criminal justice, was at a forum sponsored by the Protasia Foundation, a child protection institute, in a discussion of pedophilia.

Walker stated that the term “pedophile” would be stigmatizing and that, for people who are attracted to children, the term “people attracted to minors” would bring a “search for dignity”. According to the professor, “there is no morality or immorality linked to attraction to someone, because no one can control who they feel attracted to. It’s not who we’re attracted to, it’s our behavior in responding to that attraction that’s acceptable or not.”

“Many people, when they hear the term ‘pedophile’, automatically assume it means a sex offender, which is not true,” the professor said.

Walker says that child sexual abuse is “never, never ok” but that having sexual urges for children is not necessarily wrong as long as these carnal desires are not acted out.

The university issued a statement stating that “the controversy over Dr. Walker’s research has disrupted the campus and community environment and is interfering with the institution’s teaching and learning mission.”

