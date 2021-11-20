Vaccination against Influenza takes place until December 17th

The vaccine against influenza continues to be applied in Juiz de Fora until December 17, according to the City Hall. In this final phase of the campaign, all people over six months of age can receive the immunizing agent at 35 Basic Health Units (UBSs), at the Department of Health for the Elderly (DSI) and at the Department of Women’s, Pregnant Women, and Children’s Health and Adolescent.

The vaccine offered is the trivalent, capable of protecting against the three main types of virus in circulation: Influenza A (H1N1), Influenza A (H3N2) and Influenza B. Immunization prevents complications from the disease and deaths, in addition to minimizing the burden viral, reducing symptoms that can be confused with Covid-19.

To receive the vaccine, people must present an original document with a photo, such as a driver’s license or identity card. There are no more contraindications for receiving concomitant doses against Covid-19. In total, 195,218 people received the Influenza vaccine in Juiz de Fora.

Vaccination locations and times

In the 35 Basic Health Units (UBSs), vaccination takes place on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, and on Thursdays, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, while the Health Department for the Elderly (DSI) provides the immunizing agent for those over 60, from Monday to Friday, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The Department of Health for Women, Pregnant Women, Children and Adolescents vaccinates from 8 am to 2 pm, also on weekdays, focusing on the immunization of pregnant women, postpartum women and infants.