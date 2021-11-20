Vagner Mancini evaluates keeping the same team to face Chapecoense

The performance of the Grêmio team against Bragantino last Tuesday pleased coach Vagner Mancini.

With a solid performance in defense and effective in attack, the rout over the club from the interior of São Paulo demonstrated that the guild will fight until the end of the Brazilian Championship to escape the relegation zone. Despite being nothing more than speculation, the possibility of maintaining the same lineup of the same team to face Chapecoense exists.

Indecision to compose midfield and Grêmio attack

With exhausting matches for their respective teams, Paraguayan Villansanti and Colombian Borja became only options to enter the course of the game against Chapecoense.

The goals scored by center forward Diego Souza in the victory against Fluminense and Bragantino raised doubts in the head of the Gremista bunker commander.

In midfield, coach Vagner Mancini evaluates keeping the duo Lucas Silva and Thiago Santos in the sector, although the latter is visibly limited, a defensive midfielder protects and helps in covering the defenders’ marking, freeing the full-backs to go up to the line of background.

To find out who will be under the goalposts, the tendency is for Brenno to continue among the holders, however, it is not ruled out that Gabriel Chapecó may assume the position for the match.

The probable team that faces Chapecoense this Saturday: Brenno (Gabriel Chapecó), Rafinha, Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez; Lucas Silva, Thiago Santos (Villasanti); Jhonata Robert, Campaz and Ferreira; Diego Souza (Borja).

Image: Silvio Avila / Getty Images