Valentina detonates Dayane at Hora do Faro: “Cruel and prejudiced”

Yes, it seems that the friendship between Dayane and Valentina will not survive the end of the confinement in Itapecerica da Serra! The former stage assistant of Programa do Ratinho took advantage of her time at Hora do Faro’s A Fazenda: Última Chance, this Friday (11/19), to talk about everything she thinks about Dayane Mello. Shocked by what she found out about the model, the ninth outcast from Record TV’s rural reality show delivered six negative signs to her former ally.

Dayane was singled out as irresponsible, cruel, opportunistic, manipulative, disloyal and prejudiced by her former friend. Another one who was not spared at all by Valentina was former MTV Gui Araujo. The businessman and influencer received the signs of coward, liar, dishonest, disingenuous, cruel, lazy, soap, deceit, cheater and bad character.

The program Hora do Faro with the participation of Valentina will air next Sunday (11/21), at 3:15 pm, on the screen of Record TV.