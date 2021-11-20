Vasco “helps”, and Ponte Preta has a second chance to guarantee his permanence in Serie B | black Bridge

The first of the two results that interested the black Bridge this Friday night already helped.

Like Remo draw 2-2 with Vasco, in São Januário, Macaca will take the field on Saturday, against Confiança, depending on a victory to guarantee the permanence in Serie B. The duel is scheduled for 4:30 pm, in Aracaju.

That’s because the Parás, who came to open 2-0, went to 42 points – and run the risk of joining the stick if Londrina, with 41 points, beat Vila Nova – the match started at 21:30.

Ponte has 43 points and would open up four points for the Z-4 ​​in case of a positive result, with three more in dispute.

It will be the Macaca’s second chance in a row to drive away the Series C ghost.

Against Londrina, Macaca made 1-0, but took the turn at the end, prolonging the anguish in the fight against the takedown.

The team can still face an already relegated Confidence, if Londrina beat Vila, going to 44 points. In this scenario, Ponte would sleep in 16th place, as the first team out of the sticking, with the Sergipe nationals able to score a maximum of 42 points.