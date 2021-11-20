Vasco Pays September to Players and Employees Who Haven’t Received Last Week | Vasco

After only part of the employees having received salaries last week, Vasco paid this Friday the September payroll to players and employees who earn more than R$2,500 in their work portfolio. The information was first given by “Attention, Vascaínos” and confirmed by ge.

+Vasco evaluates options for a new executive, and the name of Botafogo’s director is on Salgado’s table

In this way, the club owes the October salary to players and employees. This Friday night, at 7pm, Vasco plays its last game in Rio de Janeiro this season. He faces Rowing, for the 37th round of Série B, in São Januário.

1 of 2 Adriano Mendes, VP of Finance, Jorge Salgado and Roberto Duque Estrada, 2nd VP at Vasco press conference — Photo: João Pedro Isidro/Vasco Adriano Mendes, VP of Finance, Jorge Salgado and Roberto Duque Estrada, 2nd VP at Vasco press conference — Photo: João Pedro Isidro/Vasco

+(12/11): Vasco pays September salaries to part of its employees

Last Friday, only employees who earn up to R$ 2,500 and are included in the CLT regime had received it. The payment was divided by the choice of the bank made by Vasco to collect the amount destined to the monthly payment of salaries, in addition to vacations, 13th, FGTS and terminations of employees dismissed in March.

This amount comes from the agreement made with the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) in July. This arrangement blocked R$ 30 million for Vasco to honor its commitments in a day until January 2022 and protected the pawn club.

The release of funds is the responsibility of the Union of Employees in Clubs, Federations and Sports Confederations and Professional Athletes of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Sindeclubes). Sindeclubes makes this process easier with Caixa Econômica Federal, from where Vasco had been withdrawing payment slips since the signing of the agreement with the MPT.