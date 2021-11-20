Vasco starts a draw with Remo for Serie B on a night of protests and saves Cruzeiro from relegation

Fans went to São Januário and showed discontent with the team for the bad season

Vasco da Gama and Remo drew 2-2 on Friday night, in São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), for the penultimate round of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The result was bad for both of them. However, it was worse for the people of Pará, who are still threatened with relegation.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

With the result, Cruzmaltino reached 49 points, in ninth place. As for the people from Pará, with 42 points. Who celebrated was the cruise, who with 47 points no longer has a chance of being relegated to Serie C.

As the fans began to be hostile early, Vasco ended up doing justice to the potestos and started the game very badly. After seven minutes, Matheus Oliveira kicked goalkeeper Lucão’s left and showed that Remo would be hard work.

Vasco was making too many mistakes. Scared only after 11 minutes, when Nenê crossed and Cano headed out. But even the counterattacks were wasted. On minute 22, Cano dominated in the area, but when he tried to roll to Nenê, he sent the ball to the midfielder’s back, in a bizarre move.

Remo’s dominance resulted in a goal in the 30th minute. Erick Flores recovered the ball in the middle, called on Victor Andrade, who crossed the ball to Neto Pessoa’s perfect complement. What was agony for Vasco turned to despair at 37, when the people from Pará expanded. Lucas Siqueira kicked from outside the area, the ball deflected on Rómulo and deceived Lucão.

What seemed unlikely happened before the break: Vasco cashed. Nenê took a corner kick and Léo Mattos rose more than everyone else to prop the ball into the back of the net.

Dikran Junior/AM Press & Images/Gazeta Press

The return to the second half showed a Vasco attacking without much organization. In addition, the Rio team suffered from Remo’s counterattacks. But the team from Pará could not create any danger because it missed the last pass.

At nine minutes, Vasco escaped from seeing his picture worsen. Morato elbowed Igor, but the VAR did not take action and the vascaíno was left without the red card. At 22 minutes, Cruzmaltino almost tied with a shot by Ricardo Graça that deflected it in the defense.

Remo’s situation got complicated in the 23rd minute, when Victor Andrade was expelled. He already had a yellow card and committed a violent foul on Jhon Sánchez. At 37 minutes, Cruzmaltino took advantage and drew. Galarza took advantage of the area and kicked into the back of the net. After that Remo held back and managed to avoid defeat.

The two teams say goodbye to Série B of the Brazilian Championship on Sunday, November 28, at 4 pm (GMT). Vasco is going to Estádio do Café, in Paraná, to measure forces with Londrina. Remo receives the Trust in Belém (PA).

DATASHEET

VASCO-RJ 2 X 2 REMO-PA

Local: São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date: Friday, November 19, 2021

Hour: 19:00 (Brasilia)

Referee: Rodrigo Batista Raposo (DF)

Assistants: Lucas Costa Modesto (DF) and Lehi Sousa Silva (DF)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (DF)

Income: BRL 24,268.00

Public: 1,010 paying

Yellow cards: Riquelme and Léo Matos (Vasco) and Victor Andrade (Remo)

Red cards: Victor Andrade (Rowing)

Goals:

VASCO: Léo Matos at 41 minutes of the 1st Half and Matías Galarza at 37 minutes of the 2nd Half

ROWING: Neto Pessoa at 30 and Lucas Siqueira at 37 minutes of the 1st Half

VASCO: Lucão, Léo Matos, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castán and Riquelme (Daniel Amorim); Rómulo (Caio Lopes), Matías Galarza and Nenê; Morato (Jhon Sánchez), Germán Cano and MT (Gabriel Pec)

Technician: Fabio Cortez

ROWING: Vinícius, Thiago Enes, Romércio, Kevem (Fredson) and Igor Fernandes; Anderson Uchôa, Lucas Siqueira and Erick Flores (Rafinha); Matheus Oliveira (Jefferson), Neto Pessoa (Renan Gorne) (Lucas Tocantins) and Victor Andrade

Technician: Eduardo Baptist