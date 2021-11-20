Versatile and secure cloud storage service offers up to 75% off

If your cell phone’s memory is always full and it’s almost impossible to detach from files and photos saved there, perhaps a good cloud backup service to make a copy of the data can help. One of the best alternatives today is pCloud, which has everything to keep your devices’ internal storage with more space and files available from anywhere.

pCloud has everything a great cloud storage platform should have: data synchronization, automatic backup, easy file sharing, restoration of deleted data and even a built-in music player to accompany the tracks saved in the backup are just a few of the features offered to users.

And it’s not just the cell phone that can save storage with pCloud backup. The service offers a PC program (Windows, macOS and Linux) capable of increasing available memory space without having to open a web page every time you want to consult documents saved in the cloud, with everything accessible as if it were stored locally on the computer .

(Image: Disclosure/pCloud)

In addition, there’s also the browser extension, which saves you the process of manually saving files on your computer to upload them to your home folder in the cloud. It’s all very practical and intuitive, with functions accessible in very few clicks.

In the cloud and protected

In security, what takes care is pCloud Encryption. The mechanism promises to keep files under lock and key even in the cloud, so that other devices from that same account cannot even see the document without proper authorization.

Through the feature, users can save sensitive documents or files that no other user can see. Encryption technology ensures exclusive entry to the original folder owner — which protects files even if the device is stolen.

(Image: Disclosure/pCloud)

In terms of file integrity, pCloud also stands out: for each document there are five redundant copies distributed among the servers — all, of course, properly encrypted. So, even if any of your devices experience issues, the user will still have access to the files in their latest version — after all, if the documents are saved in the cloud, they are accessible anytime and anywhere in the world.

pCloud on Black Friday

It’s easy to become a pCloud user and start saving space on your devices: just register for free and have up to 10GB of storage space in just a few steps. If you need more space, pCloud offers several Premium plans with monthly or annual subscription and also with a lifetime plan, in which you pay only once in a lifetime to enjoy the platform’s resources.

(Image: Disclosure/pCloud)

There is also a Lifetime Family plan for up to five users, in which each member has their own storage space, and a Business plan, with monthly or annual payment, which offers a diverse range of options for your business.

Finally, pCloud has an unmissable promotion for Black Friday: 75% discount on two lifetime plans — pay once and use it for life! Promotional prices are as follows:

Premium Plan for $122.5 (it was $500);

Premium Plus 2 TB plan for $245 (it was $980).

Check out all pCloud’s Black Friday promotions and enjoy!