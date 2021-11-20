Video: cameras record explosive meteor passing through Bahia

At least seven cities in Bahia recorded the passage of a meteor this Thursday night (18th). The records were made in the municipalities of Iguaí, Irecê, Curaçá, Seabra, Salvador, Paulo Afonso and Feira de Santana. The ticket was also registered in Sergipe and Pernambuco. The images were shared by Clima ao Vivo and shared on the website.

According to Marcelo Zurita, astronomer and director of the Brazilian Meteorological Observation Network (Bramon), asteroids, meteoroids and comets orbit the Sun at a very high speed, “somewhere between 40,000 and 266,000 kilometers per hour.”

Curaça/BA (reproduction) Feira de Santana/BA (reproduction) Conceição do Coité (reproduction) Irece/BA (reproduction)

“When they reach Earth’s atmosphere at this speed, even fragments as small as a grain of sand are capable of instantly heating atmospheric gases, generating a luminous phenomenon called a meteor. So the meteor is just the luminous phenomenon, nothing more. Meteor it’s not solid, it’s not liquid or gas, it’s just light. Popularly, the meteor is also called a shooting star,” he explains.

See video:

Generally speaking, the larger the object, the brighter the meteor. And when its luminosity surpasses Venus’ glow, the meteor is commonly called a ‘fireball’. Sometimes, also depending on the speed and angle of entry, the meteoroid or asteroid is big enough to reach the densest layers of the atmosphere. In these cases, in addition to forming a more spectacular fireball, the meteor usually ends up with an explosive event. This type of meteor is also called a bolide.

Specialists analyze the images captured by climate and astronomical monitoring cameras.