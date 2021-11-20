Video: couple try to board with rabbit and cause confusion at SP airport | Brazil

Play/Twitter Couple tries to board with rabbit and causes confusion at SP airport

A couple caused confusion at the airport of Guarulhos, in São Paulo, last night (18) when they boarded with a Bunny

vetoed by the Dutch airline KLM.

In a video circulating on social media, the couple argue with KLM employees and airport security in an attempt to board a Bunny

. In an official note, the company stated that it regrets what happened, but stressed that rodents cannot be transported in the aircraft cabin.

“Unlike dogs and cats, rodent animals cannot be transported in the aircraft cabin for safety reasons, which is why passengers were unable to board the KLM flight this Thursday (11/18) in São Paulo with their Bunny

“, the airline said in a note.

“Due to an internal misconception of the company, the exceptional transport of the animal in the aircraft cabin, based on a court decision, was not communicated to the flight crew in advance. KLM deeply regrets that the situation has escalated to a disagreement on the spot. The company condemns any type of violent behavior by passengers and employees, and an investigation is underway to understand the facts,” added KLM.

iG was unable to identify the passengers who tried to board the animal so that they could give their versions of the facts.

KLM operates flights from São Paulo to Amsterdam (Netherlands).

I lost everything when she says YOU WILL CRY? (Pax wanted to board a rabbit on an international flight, the commander who is an authority on the aircraft, denied boarding.) pic.twitter.com/EwiUu3ep6T — Airport of the Depression (@AeroportoD) November 19, 2021

See the video of the confusion below: