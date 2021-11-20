VIDEO: Image shows the moment when the meteor falls in the city of Bahia | Bahia

A meteor crossed the sky in Bahia and fell in the city of Euclides da Cunha, about 200 km from Salvador, around 19:00 on Thursday (18). Popularly known as the “shooting star”, the phenomenon was also seen in Monte Santo and Conceição do Coité, neighboring municipalities.

The image of the moment when the meteor enters the atmosphere was recorded by a station of the Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (Bramon) in Conceição do Coité, about 150 km from Euclides da Cunha.

According to Bramon’s scientific promoter Alessandro Mota, who spotted and recorded the phenomenon, the meteor was at around 50 thousand km/h.

Meteors are space rocks, which orbit the earth. They become luminous the moment they enter the Earth’s atmosphere. In addition to the light, residents also reported that there was a bang. Also according to Alessandro, the noise is heard because the phenomenon explodes.

Meteor crashes in Euclides da Cunha, Bahia — Photo: Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (Bramon)/Disclosure

