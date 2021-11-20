Video: Passengers fight airport employees when their rabbit is prevented from boarding

On Thursday (18), a couple of passengers tried to board the rabbit on an international flight of the airline KLM at Cumbica Airport, in Guarulhos, São Paulo. The animal’s owners had a prior court authorization to be able to board the rabbit. Information is from G1.

In the video, released by O Vale, the owner of the rabbit is seen exalted and cursing a KLM employee. As a result, other employees intervene and a generalized fight breaks out.

During the attrition, the woman tried to reason with the employee who has a prior court authorization so that the rabbit could board, but it had no effect.

KLM informed, through a note, that there was a mistake when informing the team about the shipment. “Due to an internal misconception of the company, the exceptional transport of the animal in the aircraft cabin, based on a court decision, was not communicated to the flight crew in advance.”

“Unlike dogs and cats, rodent animals cannot be transported in the aircraft cabin for safety reasons, which is why passengers were not able to board the KLM flight this Thursday (11/18) in São Paulo with their rabbit ”, completed.

The couple was unable to board on Thursday (18), but the company said they were relocated on another flight this Friday (19).

