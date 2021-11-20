View Nubank’s daily limit for purchases with Apple Pay and Google Pay

Approximate payment systems and digital wallets are falling in favor of consumers. Recently, Nubank started to support Apple Pay for making payments with the Apple Watch or iPhone, just as it had already done with Google Pay.

The digital bank now has a daily limit of BRL 2,000 for payments with these platforms. According to the institution, the objective is to guarantee more security to users.

“If you reach this limit your transaction will be denied. But don’t worry, you just have to redo the purchase using your physical card”, explained fintech in response to a tweet from a customer who questioned the existence of limits.

In several articles available on the Nubank blog, you can also find the information. The restriction applies to both the Apple Watch and iPhone platform and the Android tool.

“Security is a priority at Nubank. Therefore, we implemented a daily limit in the amount of R$ 2,000 for transactions through digital wallets, both in debit and credit, adding an extra layer of protection for our customers”, says the company in its blog.

It is still not known if the user can change this image, nor if it is possible to adjust it according to his will or need.

Safety

To Tecnoblog, Nubank sent a note stating that “security is a priority”, and that is why it established the new limit.

“We believe that protecting users should be based on security tools that allow customers to maintain control of their financial lives, as well as habits and behaviors that reduce the vulnerabilities of their daily lives. Therefore, we implemented a daily limit in the amount of R$ 2 thousand for carrying out transactions through digital wallets with which Nubank operates, in debit and credit functions, adding an extra layer of protection to our customers”, he said.