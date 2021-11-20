Villain of Um Lugar ao Sol, Alinne Moraes surprises and buys a fight with Globo

Alinne Moraes and Ana Beatriz Nogueira published a review by the newspaper O Globo about a place in the sun. Filled with praise, a point in the text caught the attention of Barbara’s interpreter: Globo’s lack of care for Lícia Manzo’s soap opera.

The publication was made by journalist Patricia Kogut and published last Thursday (18th) with the title “Um Lugar ao Sol deserves less confusing time at Globo”.

While Ana Beatriz Nogueira only shared the text, Alinne Moraes went further and made her protest clear.

The actress highlighted the passage in which the journalist defended the viewers of the nine o’clock soap opera. “And viewers of Um Lugar ao Sol deserve to know the schedule of the telenovela”.

In another post, asked by a fan about the ULAS schedule, Alinne mentioned Cauã Reymond and Andréia Horta.

flying grid

The criticism surfaced after the soap opera starring Cauã Reymond was victim of Globo’s suicide strategy in prime time. On Monday (16), the telenovela aired at 9:25 pm until 10:35 pm.

On Tuesday (17), the production aired at 10:30 pm and beat the worst result ever seen for a soap opera in the prime range. On Wednesday (18), more changes: because of the Brazilian Championship, the series went on air at 20:30.

The schedule only returned to normal yesterday (19), with Um Lugar ao Sol airing from 9:30 pm. Remembering that the story has entered its second week of exhibition.

Globo released next week’s schedule with the promise of a fixed timetable for the new production, with the exception of Wednesday, because of the Brazilian Championship.

Check out:

