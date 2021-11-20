WATCH: With one less, Remo gives a draw to Vasco away from home and can enter the Z4 of Série B | rowing

Remo drew 2-2 against Vasco da Gama on Friday night (19), in São Januário, and can finish the 37th round of the Brazilian National Series B in the relegation zone. Striker Neto Pêssoa opened the scoring for Leão and Lucas Siqueira expanded. However, Léo Matos and Galarza sought a draw and took the first victory from Azulino coach Eduardo Baptista.

After this tie, Remo returns to the field on the next 28th, a Sunday, at 4 pm, against Confiança, in Baenão. The match is valid for the last round of Serie B. The Lion can reach the game in the competition’s Z4, if Londrina or Vitória win their challenges. The Azulino club’s duel against Confiança is broadcast bid by bid on the portal OLiberal.com, with pre and post-game on O Liberal’s Facebook and YouTube.

SEE HOW THE MATCH WAS BIDDING BIDDING

end of drought

Remo’s first goal reached the 31st of the initial stage. Vasco missed the ball, Erick Flores stole it and passed it to Victor Andrade. The forward advanced on the right and crossed low to Neto Pessôa, who only pushed into the goal and scored his first in Série B. 1-0 Remo.

expanded

Six minutes later, Remo expanded with Lucas Siqueira, ex-Vasco, to score a beautiful goal in São Januário. The defensive midfielder received it in the intermediate and kicked towards the goal. The ball suffered a slight deflection midway and reached goalkeeper Lucão’s angle.

rain of goals

And the goals did not stop in Rio de Janeiro. Shortly after, at 41 minutes, Vasco woke up after Nenê took a corner kick at the first post. Defender Léo Matos climbed higher than everyone else and headed into the back of the goal.

bid capital

If in the first half, Remo was better, the second half had been more even, with both teams launching themselves on the attack. At 26, Victor Andrade made a hard foul in midfield and received his second yellow card and was sent off.

What a situation…

Vasco took advantage of the numerical advantage and did not forgive. At 36, the author of the first goal from Vasco Léo Matos crossed low from the right, in the attack field. The ball went through everyone and fell to Galarza, at the edge of the area. The midfielder ordered Vinicius’ corner and tied the game.

equality persists

Both Vasco and Remo continued the exchange game in attack, but neither team managed to remove the tie from the scoreboard. Worse for Rowing, which can end the round in the relegation zone.

Datasheet

Vasco x Remo

37th round of Series B

Date: Thursday (19)

Location: São Januário

Time: at 7pm

Referee: Rodrigo Batista Raposo (DF)

Assistants: Lucas Costa Modesto (DF) and Lehi Sousa Silva (DF)

Fourth referee: Daniel Victor Costa Silva (RJ)

Video Referee: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Goals: Léo Matos at 41/1T and Galarza at 36/2T (VAS); Neto Pessôa on 2/31 and Lucas Siqueira on 2/37

Yellow cards: Léo Matos and Riquelme (VAS); Victor Andrade (REM)

Vasco: Lucão; Léo Matos, Leandro Castan, Ricardo Graça and Riquelme (Daniel Amorim); Rômulo (Caio Lopes), Galarza; MT (Gabriel Pec), Nene; Morato (Jhon Sánchez) and Germán Cano.

Technician: Fábio Cortez (interim)

Rowing: Vinicius; Thiago Ennes, Romércio, Kevem (Fredson) and Igor Fernandes; Anderson Uchôa, Lucas Siqueira and Erick Flores (Rafinha); Matheus Oliveira, Victor Andrade and Neto Pêssoa (Renan Gorne).

Technician: Eduardo Baptista