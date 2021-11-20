We found out all about the new generation of the C-Class – including the price – 11/19/2021

The new generation of Mercedes-Benz C-Class was scheduled for September, but due to the global production crisis generated by the lack of semiconductors, it was delayed and will arrive in Brazil in the first quarter of 2022. Pre-sales, however, should start in soon, as prices and versions of the model are already defined, according to some dealerships.

Following the new Mercedes-Benz guideline of importing only very complete cars – and with stratospheric prices in their segments -, the new C-Class should cost R$ 380 thousand in its entry-level version, the C200. To name some of the rivals, the table for the BMW 3 Series starts at just over R$300,000 and that of the Audi A4 at around R$275,000.

The C300 will come for no less than R$ 439 thousand, according to information from sources. Initially, these will be the two versions of the C-Class offered in the Brazilian market.

Engines

The C200 will not use the same engine as the models in the Class A family (hatch, CLA, A Sedan, GLA and GLB). These bring the 1.3 turbo of Renault origin. On the C, the propeller is 1.5 turbo and delivers 204 hp of power.

The model comes with the lightweight hybrid EQ Boost system which, in this case, is capable of delivering an extra 20 hp to the car. More impressive is the torque. The 1.5 turbo generates 30.6 mkgf, but the small electric booster helps with an additional 20.4 mkgf.

Lightweight hybrid systems are those that bring a small electric propulsion system that aids combustion both to save fuel and, in the case of the C-Class, to deliver extra power. These engines, however, do not drive the car alone, unlike conventional hybrids.

The transmission is nine-speed automatic. To accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h, the C200, which is 4.75 meters long and 455 liters of capacity in the trunk, takes 7.3 seconds. The maximum speed is 246 km/h.

In the case of the C300, the 2.0 turbo has 258 hp and 40.8 mkgf. Already the electric ensures more 27 hp and 20.4 mkgf to the car, to guarantee 0 to 100 km/h in just 6 seconds – with 250 km/h of maximum speed.

Equipments

The C-Class leaves the factory with 18″ wheels with an AMG Line sporty look package and various assistance systems, including parking, lane maintenance and blind spot detector.

In the connectivity package, there is the induction smartphone charger (wireless), virtual panel with 12.3″ screen and MBUX connectivity system, which brings voice assistant with artificial intelligence.

The front seats are electric, with memory for both the driver and the passenger. The C300 adds interesting things like the navigation system with augmented reality and a more complete driving assistance technology – possibly with a semi-autonomous system.

In addition, it brings a parking aid package that includes 360 cameras. Another highlight is the AMG rear spoiler. The wheels are 19″.