we rank civilizations from worst to best

More than 15 years after the last game in the series, Age of Empires IV brought back all the magic of one of the most beloved strategy franchises of all time. Developed by Relic, old acquaintance of fans of the genre, the game brought everything that fans expected: several civilizations with unique mechanics, a long solo campaign and intense multiplayer mode.

If you want to venture into the competitive game, it is essential to know the best civilizations in multiplayer. START gives you a hand: we tested all nations and built this ranking, from worst to best.

Delhi Sultanate

The Delhi Sultanate is characterized by its strong technological presence and has a unique theoretically powerful mechanic: it is free of any research costs.

In contrast, surveys take four to five times longer to complete when compared to other civilizations. This makes it one of the most difficult civilizations to master, mainly because, early in the game, it will be necessary to make important decisions, which can dictate the course of the game.

This negative effect of mechanics can be lessened with the use of Scholars, although this does not make technological advancement truly rapid. On the other hand, infantry units have the ability to build defensive structures, which helps keep enemies at bay while the player tries to advance technologically.

Finally, the most powerful unit in the Delhi Sultanate, the War Elephant with Tower, will only be unlocked at the end of the game, and you’ll need a lot of practice to get there.

Chinese

The Chinese are a real powerhouse in the endgame, with access to units and technologies capable of winning the game on their own. On the other hand, civilization is very punished in the initial stage. It is common to see players succumb in the first half of the game. This difficulty comes from the excessive dependence on gold.

While the Chinese can access unique research and technologies, there is one unique feature of civilization that complicates progress: the way it all relates to the dynasty system. To advance to the next Age, or Dynasty, it is necessary to build two Milestones and, unfortunately, advancing dynasty blocks all research from the previous one.

All of this contributes to the Chinese finding themselves easily at a disadvantage against more aggressive enemies. Still, civilization is one of the best for players who prefer (and dominate) a slower game.

Holy Roman Empire

The Holy Roman Empire is a civilization almost entirely focused on religion and, in order to try to triumph, it will be necessary to immediately dedicate itself to collecting relics and strengthening its religious power. In addition, it has a strong appeal to infantry and their special units, called Prelates, which are available as early as the Dark Ages and play a key role in the economy.

Housing relics in towers or outposts increases civilization’s defenses, beyond the reach of some units and buildings, and hence the Empire’s attacking forces. The Romans also have a strong naval presence, which can be useful in a variety of strategies.

The biggest downside is its focus on defense and relics. It doesn’t make her vulnerable, but it can make her lacking in other determinant aspects of victory.

Abbasid Dynasty

The Abbass have two iconic cavalry units that are awesome against a variety of styles, making civilization one of the most versatile in the game. Camel Archers have great mobility and are very effective against launchers. Cameleiros are an excellent alternative in melee fights, in addition to decreasing the damage caused by enemy cavalry. These two units make other civilizations always have to adapt, which puts them constantly under pressure.

Another unique feature of the Abbasid Dynasty is the House of Wisdom. Instead of building new landmarks for each age, civilization adds wings to this house, which provide unique bonuses for resource gathering, production, and research.

Civilization has a high learning curve, but it can be very strong in the hands of an experienced Age of Empires player.

Mongols

The Mongols are undoubtedly one of the best civilizations in Age of Empires IV, but don’t expect it to be easy.

Their biggest asset is their nomadic culture, which allows them to move their base at will, in any game. In addition, its unique Ovoo building may gain an upgrade as early as the Dark Ages called Superior Mobility, which makes buildings move, disassemble and reassemble 50% faster. This makes this mechanic even more amazing.

If the player is able to execute a “run and run” strategy correctly, the Mongols become practically unbeatable. Shattering your civilization is a viable strategy and allows you to outflank opponents – and it also helps to avoid defeat if your main base is invaded.

Rus

Rus provides an active and very powerful playing style both at the beginning and at the end of the game. Its unique hunting mechanic can make things tricky for beginners, but it’s essential to use it correctly to increase your income, abuse the advantage of anticipating the passage of eras, and exert a lot of pressure on all opponents.

In addition, civilization has two unique units that can be decisive: the Warrior Monk and the Snipers. The Warrior Monk is a cavalry unit whose true strength lies in the ability to heal allies. Snipers, on the other hand, use incredibly strong gunpowder, especially when immobile, and can maintain some proximity to the enemy, thanks to their powerful melee attack.

Finally, Rus shines with his endgame updates. Chemistry increases the damage of gunpowder units by 20% (which makes the Snipers even stronger) and biology increases the health of cavalry units by 20%. Try to get those upgrades as fast as possible.

English

The English are the most basic and balanced civilization of Age of Empires IV. Besides, it’s the ideal nation for those who are just starting to venture into the RTS genre and therefore doesn’t hide any big tricks up their sleeves.

Its bonuses make it extremely powerful in defense, whether through fortified walls or the long range of its main ranged units, the Longbow Archers. When combined, these factors make the invasion of British bases really difficult.

Also, the King’s Palace is one of the best economic landmarks in the game. It allows the player to boom their economy while focusing on new technologies and traveling through the ages.

If your playing style is slower and more defensive, you can start drinking your 5am tea and salute the Queen!

French

It is the best civilization in Age of Empires IV: its military strength is excellent; its game mechanics are very easy to master; and they still have the best bonuses.

Your civilization bonuses allow merchant ships to bring in 20% more gold, lowering the cost of your resource delivery buildings. Furthermore, their influence usually already allows for cheaper unit production. In short: the French receive many economic benefits, without any disadvantages.

As if that weren’t enough, civilization has the strongest cavalry unit of the Feudal Era, the Royal Knights. They may seem expensive, but they make every investment very worthwhile.

In the final stretch of the match, the French stand out during the Imperial Era, when they got their most powerful unit: a siege weapon called the Royal Cannon. There are no downsides to civilization, and it deserves first place on the list.

