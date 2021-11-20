What are the consequences of Vitória’s absence in the Northeast Cup?

The Vitória fan suffered another blow this season. On Thursday night (18), the rubro-negro was defeated by Botafogo-PB, on penalties, in the last game of the pre-Copa do Nordeste, and let his place in the regional next year slip away.

The biggest champion of the tournament, Leão has four cups (as well as Bahia), but will only be a spectator in 2022. Besides status, what else did Vitória lose after being eliminated? What are the consequences of this trip for the current season and the next?

These and other questions will be answered in this episode, which has the participation of journalists Angelo Paz and Vinícius Nascimento.

WHAT PODCAST IS THIS? Get Ready is a weekly production of MAIL. In it, we always bring themed programs to discuss sporting content that is related to Bahia.

BUT WHAT IS PODCAST? It’s an audio program just like a radio show, but you can listen to it whenever, wherever and however you like – skipping, pausing or fast-forwarding if you like. Just have a music app (like Spotify), a podcast app (from Google or Apple) or simply play in the window above.