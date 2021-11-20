What are the deadlines for the payment of the 13th?

The 13th salary, also called the Christmas bonus, is intended for workers who work under the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) regime, which is always passed on at the end of the year.

Effective in 1962, the benefit is an extra payment equivalent to the period of one month of service provided.

As the bonus is proportional to the period worked in the year, the worker is only entitled to the Christmas bonus after 15 days of services rendered.

The calculation is also proportional, and is considered until the month of December.

The law emphasizes that the resources must be paid obligatorily, even if the worker is dismissed without just cause or who was removed for reasons of an accident or reason for maternity leave.

Payment of the 13th

The company must pay at least half of the allowance between February 1st and November 30th, 2021, and the other half must be paid by December 20th.

If the worker’s salary has increased after the payment of the first installment, the company must pay the difference together with the transfers of the second installment.

