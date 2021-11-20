What is metaverse and how to invest in it?

The concept of a virtual metaverse is quite recent, and it created euphoria when Mark Zuckeberg, CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), announced that he would build his own metaverse around Facebook. But few know what this term means, and how it works.

According to Decrypt, the term “metaverse” was originally coined by Neal Stephenson, in his book “Snow Crash”, published in 1992.

The concept is linked to a virtual universe, in which users can interact with each other as digital avatars. The space created by a metaverse can be used for different purposes, such as social interactions, games and even work.

How does the metaverse work? It’s not that different from what we already know

The cryptoactive that works as a bargaining chip in a metaverse has real value added to it, due to the trust that each and every transaction will be authenticated through validators of the blockchain in which it is located.

In the physical universe, trust comes through the State, that is, whoever receives a fiat currency, like the real one, trusts that someone else will also accept it in the future. All this because the State guarantees that that currency exists.

In a metaverse, and in the crypto universe, who guarantees that the currency exists is a set of pre-programmed and decentralized codes, which are publicly exposed on a worldwide network, that is, the blockchain.

Currently, each metaverse, like each state, is located in a certain territory – in this case in a certain blockchain, and each of them accepts a different cryptocurrency.

Metaverse in practice – a virtual economy is born

One of the uses of these cryptocurrencies, among many, is to buy and sell land, clothing and even work items. This is where the non-fungible tokens, the NFTs in English, come into play.

They are properties of non-fungible characteristics, like a picture that someone has at home; however, ownership of each of them is recorded in the blockchain.

Therefore, those who have the NFT have the right of ownership guaranteed through the blockchain, that is, even if someone copies, takes a print, or prints, they would not have proof of ownership of that asset.

It would be like printing a painting by Pablo Picasso: it could even be identical, with the same measurements, and the same frame. However, it would just be a worthless copy.

In the case of a metaverse in a game, a given terrain may contain unique features that allow for greater performance. The owner of that land is able to lease the land to another player, and earn that game’s cryptocurrency in return.

In a racing game, where the main championship prize is R$1,000 in the local cryptocurrency, a good car would have better chances of winning. Any player can buy, rent or sell racing cars in this supposed metaverse in order to have a higher income.

According to Marco Jardim, blockchain technology director at Investtools, just as in the physical world, in the metaverse, proof of ownership will occur through the presentation of a certificate demonstrating that the owner of an object is you.

Furthermore, this certificate must have public faith and always be verifiable, like a deed to land. As the metaverse is virtual, the device that allows this conference is the NFT, and the witness of public faith, the blockchain.

“With an NFT, a person can negotiate, auction, sell, assign and even rent the object he owns. An NFT that already exists in a blockchain today can be traded in the metaverse, all it needs is that the blockchain in which this NFT is registered is also integrated into the metaverse, with even any virtual representations of the NFT, such as digital art in a gallery virtual within the metaverse.”

How to invest in Metaverse?

The intention to capture the value generated by this innovative sector in the cryptoactives market is valid, but it must be seen with caution. After all, all cryptocurrency is still very volatile, and there are many “carpet pulls”, or rugg pulls in English.

For that not to happen, it is important to study about the market, in order to avoid being manipulated by big investors (whales) just for fear of losing an opportunity, or FOMO in its acronym in English.

Currencies that offer value to the web 3.0 infrastructure are among analysts’ top bets. It is also possible to invest directly in a specific metaverse by purchasing its governance currency.

It is essential to study the project you are investing in, and what it adds to the metaverse. Currently, the main metaverses existing in the sector are on the Ethereum network:

metaverse Platform governance token The Sandbox Ethereum SAND Decentraland Ethereum MANNA star atlas Solana POLIS DAO axie infinity Ethereum AXS Goal Meta (formerly Facebook) Undefined

In the opinion of Alexandre Ludolf, investment director at QR Asset, currently two projects in the metaverse stand out strongly from the others:

“They are The Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA). Both are blockchain-enabled property aspect video games.”

He points out that, in the case of The Sandbox, the game’s testing period will take place soon, between November 29th and December 20th, with only 5000 thousand slots — so you can count yourself lucky if you have access. Decentraland has been operational since February 2020.

Players wishing to join the Decentraland metaverse only need an Ethereum network-compatible virtual wallet, the game governance token (MANA) and start-up capital to start investing in the game’s NFTs. The economic interaction is done through the interaction and connectivity of the game with its virtual wallet.

In The Sandbox’s case, the most viable way to capture project value is to buy the governance cryptocurrency, SAND.