What stocks to buy on Black Friday? See the most discounted, according to Active

THE sexta-feira Negra Brazilians like it, according to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Shopping Shop Owners (Alshop), around 62.5% of shopkeepers are doing promotions this November.

With this perspective, financial market analysts did not want to be left out of this and chose the most discounted shares for you to buy in the Black Friday mood.

For Felipe Vella, from Ativa Investimentos, five shares are well discounted and offer chances of profit. “Some papers have also been working towards a recovery with the resumption of some sectors, such as the retailer”, explains Vella.

On this basis, the analyst recommends buying shares of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), American (AMER3), B3 (B3SA3), Sabesp (SBSP3) and Suzano (SUZB3). Each stock has a specific target price with a different upside potential, see details in the table below.

See the full portfolio: