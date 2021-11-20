What to expect from Renault, Citroën and Peugeot in Brazil in the coming years

Listen to the text of this post Listen to the text of this post

stop or pause stop or pause

Continue Continue

The main executive of the Renault Group, Luca de Meo, was in Brazil last week to confirm the changes in course that the French brand has been carrying out in all markets. And here nothing will be different. Also in the administration of his predecessor Carlos Ghosn, the goal was to conquer 10% of the Brazilian market, which the manufacturer achieved for a short period. However, de Meo made it clear that priorities have changed. Profitability will have priority and some percentage points will be lost. He himself expects a 5% or 6% share in the next few years, when the supply of semiconductors is back to normal.

The Italian executive, who lived in Brazil as a child, has not announced how much he intends to invest in the Brazilian branch from 2023, when the current plan of R$ 1.1 billion (2021-22) is completed. But he admitted that he will focus on higher value-added products. Renault is developing its Global Access platform with new models in the compact range (from 3.8 m in length) and medium-compact (up to 4.5 m in length). Even without pointing to any particular segment, there is the possibility that the seven-seater SUV Bigster, launched by Dacia, will be produced in Brazil from 2024 onwards.

De Meo also admitted the importation into Brazil of a cheaper electric, which would be called Kwid E-Tech (in Europe, Dacia Spring). However, without ruling out importing or even locally producing a hybrid with a flex engine. There are plans, according to my sources, to manufacture the 1 liter turbo flex engine at the São José dos Pinhais (PR) unit, although he has not addressed this point.

What is considered defined is the technological evolution of the Sandero hatch and the Logan sedan, following the same strategy as in Europe. It will certainly impact the price to the public. As for a closer collaboration with Nissan, its partner in the alliance that includes Mitsubishi, his response was cool, unenthusiastic. “It’s a question to ask our partners.”

The day after Luca de Meo’s interview, Citroën had a response triggered by announcing its 4 All plan (phonetically, in English, For All) in the period 2022-24. The number 4 also refers to an unprecedented 4% that it intends to gain share in the Brazilian car and light commercial market (it had, in the past, something around 2.5%). According to Vanessa Castanho, executive responsible for the brand, the new C3 will be launched in 2022, followed by a sedan in 2023. There will probably be a mid-compact SUV successor to the C4 Cactus in 2024.

The SUV C3, which Citroën identifies as a “hatch”, debuts in the first quarter. It is also expected to offer the new 1-liter turbo flex engine (130 hp with ethanol) launched at Pulse.

Peugeot also intends to grow, however without setting goals. The brand was close to 3% of the market in its best phase.

The French combined (not simultaneously) have already reached around 15% of participation in Brazil. Returning to that level now appears more difficult in the foreseeable future. It will also depend on the strategy of Stellantis with so many brands to manage.

high wheel

REMEMBER from the 1990 movie “Hard to Kill” with Steven Seagal? The single Gol, released 10 years before the film, rehearses a similar plot. Scheduled to go out of production at the end of 2022, a column source says that orders for parts for the assembly line in Taubaté (SP) extend to 2023. It is just unknown for how many months…

CONFERENCE The climate change report in Glasgow, Scotland (COP 26) ended with rather modest commitments (until 2040) regarding the end of combustion engine vehicle production. Among the best known brands were Ford, GM, Jaguar (without Land Rover), Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, in addition to the Chinese BYD and others unknown. Together they represent, today, less than 15% of the world production of vehicles.

GUIDE most of the time using just the accelerator pedal is a very interesting experience on the electric Volvo XC40 Recharge. Eliminated the power button: just open the driver’s door, great solution. The external approaching audible alert is missing to avoid accidents with pedestrians and cyclists. Vigorous performance: 408 hp/67.3 kgf.m with 4×4 traction. Range of up to 400 km, if you don’t abuse the accelerator.

SEARCH Brand Health Tracker 2021 highlights price as the main factor in the decision to purchase a vehicle in Brazil. The other criteria follow the following order of importance: safety, fuel consumption, comfort, maintenance, brand, technology, internal space/trunk and insurance cost. Brand in sixth place and technology in seventh surprise.

SEMINAR AEA’s Powertrain Innovation online series focused on the use of green hydrogen (H2) in vehicles. The biggest obstacle remains the price, as it requires a large amount of electricity and a renewable source to produce it. Hydrogen batteries supply, through reformers (these have been decreasing in price), electricity on board, dispensing with heavy and expensive batteries.

Also read the previous column:

*The opinions expressed in this text are the sole responsibility of the author.