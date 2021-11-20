What will the minimum wage be in 2022?

Previously, it is worth noting that the minimum wage undergoes adjustments in values ​​annually, in order to at least keep up with inflation. This is a rule provided for by law whose purpose is to guarantee the maintenance of the Brazilian worker’s purchasing power.

In summary, if there is an increase in the price of market products such as food and medicine, the worker’s wage floor must also rise. In this way, ensure that the consumer can buy the same thing as before, in theory, maintaining their standard of living.

New minimum wage projection for 2022

This last Wednesday, November 17, the Ministry of Economy announced a new high in inflation. Until then, the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) predicted an inflation of 9.1%, however, this percentage has already increased to 10.04%.

As a result of this increase in the inflation rate, the projection for the national floor also rises. Therefore, if the new estimate holds, the minimum wage in 2022 will be BRL 1,210, reaching a historic mark, having one of the highest values.

In this sense, check out the readjustment of the minimum wage in the last 6 years:

2016: BRL 880 (11.6% readjustment);

2017: BRL 937 (6.48%) readjustment;

2018: BRL 954 (Adjustment of 1.8%);

2019: BRL 998 (4.6% readjustment);

2020: R$1,045 (Adjustment of 4.7%);

2021: BRL 1,100 (5.2% readjustment);

Projection for 2022: R$ 1,210 (Adjustment of 10.04%).

no real gain

It is necessary to understand that the projection value for the floor for 2022 only meets what is stipulated by the Federal Constitution, that is, it follows the accumulated inflation (10.04%).

As a result, if the R$1,210 is confirmed, the citizen does not lose purchasing power, nor does he have a real gain. The last time the minimum wage was readjusted above inflation was in 2018, still during the government of Michel Temer.

Impact on public coffers

Finally, it is noteworthy that the increase in the minimum wage correction raises the Union’s budget expenditure for 2022. The new projection should cost around R$ 14 billion to the public coffers.

According to the government’s Economic Team, R$1 more on the national floor demands around R$355 million from the state budget. It is necessary to understand that the readjustment in the worker’s salary base impacts other factors, such as the amount paid in social security and labor benefits.

Check out some examples of government benefits that have undergone an adjustment in their values: