What will the world be like when everyone is in the metaverse? – Link

Mark Zuckerberg’s Avatar in the Metaverse; Facebook presented virtual universe project at an event in October

In 2007, a group of researchers at Stanford University decided to explore a new question: what effect the choice of online avatars of a person would have in their behavior? Their findings were startling: not only would the user operate the avatar in a way consistent with its appearance in the digital world, but the avatar’s characteristics would shape the user’s behavior back into the real world. This phenomenon could suddenly become widely relevant with the advent of the metaverse, the ideal of a persistently fantasized virtual world that allows unlimited users to roam, play, learn, work and, yes, shop.

A person who chooses to be taller digitally becomes a more aggressive negotiator in daily life. Someone who wears an online inventor’s lab coat is more creative in real-world meetings. Adopting a digital character, the researchers found, can essentially change a personality, in a twist that has come to be known as the Proteus Effect.

In October, Mark Zuckerberg outlined his vision for the metaverse — and the commitment of Facebook’s newly christened parent, Meta, to spend billions over the next decade — to build that world. The company has a level of investment and consumer reach that not even highly successful virtual world companies like Roblox or Fortnite have.

Some greeted the announcement with justifiable skepticism — both for the lack of a hardware platform on Facebook and for resolving the technical and business challenges facing the company. But if Facebook – or, for that matter, a host of other people who have been viewing a metaverse for years – could actually do that, this move would bring dramatic changes to the way we live. A fully realized metaverse would sharply intensify existing trends, open up new opportunities, and just as critically create a new set of problems.

“When it comes to the metaverse, the title should be ‘The haters will hate it,'” said Rabindra Ratan, an associate professor in the Department of Media and Information at Michigan State University, who has researched large-scale virtual interconnectivity. “The reality is that there are all kinds of reasons to be optimistic about this world,” he said. “There will be evil too,” he added. “I just think it will be a new kind of evil.”

Hearing about the metaverse may sound absurd. It’s an understandable reaction and may be partly due to hearing someone sell us a whole world rather than simply talking about a part of it or building these elements one at a time. After all, when today’s Internet fiefdoms were built, billions of us weren’t given a meticulous explanation about it 10 years in advance.

“Starting building the metaverse isn’t really the best way to end the metaverse,” said John Carmack, an executive who became a consultant to Facebook’s Oculus division, in the same presentation as Zuckerberg. Instead, he was in favor of silently dealing with the pieces that would coalesce in him.

But that doesn’t mean that a potentially big result should be ignored. After all, the idea of ​​people making friends, making a fortune, or meeting their life partners while looking at a screen in their bedroom would have sounded as unlikely 35 years ago to anyone as the metaverse is to us now. In the digital world, present implausibility is rarely an indicator of future viability.

“The very idea of ​​the Metaverse means that an increasing part of our lives, work, leisure, time, spending, wealth, happiness and relationships will be within virtual worlds, rather than just being extended or aided by digital devices and software,” said Matthew Ball, a digital expert who recently published a book on the subject, in an email to The Washington Post.

virtual work

Supporters of the metaverse, including Zuckerberg, defend its potential for creating virtual offices. But not everyone sees this as an improvement, to say the least. “So instead of sending a message in 2D Slack, I see a 3D avatar of myself sitting on my virtual monitor looking at the same message from Slack? What does that cause?” asked Clay Shirky, a technology education executive at New York University, a longtime chronicler on technology and its effects on society.

Shirky said the metaverse-based office ignores a hidden truth about teleworking. “Zoom is so successful precisely because it reduces presence,” he said. “You don’t feel like you’re in the office, which is why we can spend so much time on it. We don’t want to feel like we’re in the office any longer.”

But Ratan notes that the metaverse would produce a range of tools impossible in today’s remote work, like a software developer with three huge monitors you couldn’t have at home or an auto industry worker capable of fixing an entire car. Meetings can be even more balanced.

“Many of the superficial prejudices we have now that can make a person not listen or afraid to speak can be lessened if we appear in meetings as avatars based more on our ideas and accomplishments,” he said. (Ratan is in talks with Facebook to receive funding for his lab).

Work transformations can go even further. To ask how the metaverse will change the corporate world is to apply the wrong paradigm, metaverse experts say. It’s the labor economy itself that can change and talk about it in terms of more immersive video conferencing. It’s like focusing on the switch that fixes the subway engine rather than what the metaverse really is: the entire rail system.

“New companies, products and services will emerge to manage everything from payment processing to identity verification, ad contracting, content creation, security,” Ball wrote on his website. He also describes in the article innovations as “professionals who decide to live outside the cities (what) will be able to participate in the ‘high value’ economy through virtual work.”

One of the biggest opportunities can come with education. Anyone who has tried to ensure that a 10-year-old learns at home without distraction in the past 20 months longs for a new role model. Immersion in the metaverse would give the teacher more tools and students less reason to turn off the computer.

Contact

Advocates of the metaverse, which has existed in both fictional and crude real-world applications since at least the 1990s, have emphasized how it will facilitate social opportunities – allowing, say, a zap of our halls to a football game and, then to the joint celebration of a nationwide holiday.

But as much as the social network may seem hollow compared to a real friendship, the metaverse can end up inadequately simulating real life. “Of course, you can feel like you’re at the Thanksgiving family gathering from your couch,” said Janet Murray, director of the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Interactive Digital Center for the Liberal Arts and a pioneer in the study of digital connectivity, in an interview . “But wouldn’t you want to be able to try the turkey?”

She is also concerned, in the case of Facebook, with a kind of surveillance capitalism in which corporations increasingly infiltrate the metaverse, as they began to do in Roblox.

“There’s something exciting about a technology for representing things that aren’t physically present,” she said. “But this is different from a company that has a single platform that will become a constant consumer sales nightmare.” And our regular functioning as avatars could be a minefield of privacy, with far more knowledge about our preferences and movements than today’s disembodied Internet.

The situation regarding disinformation, a scourge of today’s social networks, is also not clear in this new world.

There is some hope among experts that virtuality will resolve this issue, demanding or triggering a more concrete event than, say, a conspiratorial two-sentence tweet.

But the persistent confusion of a virtual world with the real can also increase falsehood. If incorrect statements seem convincing as simple words written on a screen, they will be even more persuasive if they are incorporated in 3D. As Ethan Zuckerman, a professor at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst who created a metaverse in the mid-1990s asked Facebook’s Atlantic Magazine: “How does a company that can block just 6% of hateful Arabic content read with dangerous speech will act when it is worn on an avatar’s shirt or revealed at the end of a virtual fireworks display?”

One of the biggest effects can be a greater distortion of reality, with users struggling to distinguish the real from the unreal. Second Life, another virtual world, has already yielded many reports in this regard, as people neglect the physical parts of their lives or treat the two as interchangeable.

The possibility of delving even deeper into a digital existence catches the attention of tech watchers like Julian Dibbell, whose book “My Tiny Life – Crime and Passion in a Virtual World” traces the seduction of such virtual parallelism and how it damaged his own real-life relationship.

“It has always been an overwhelming question: where is the limit drawn between what is and what is not immersion in the virtual world?” Dibbell said in an interview. “We will all be channeled into these worlds even harder. And we are already very well on our way in that direction.” TRANSLATION BY ANNA MARIA DALLE LUCHE