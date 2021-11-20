Wheelchair user surprises groom as he walks in on their wedding day

Paralyzed from the waist down since 2010, when she was just 17 years old, due to a car accident, the American Chelsie Hill, 29, made her dream of getting married at the end of September this year, in a ceremony that deeply moved fiance Jay Bloomfield. This is due to the fact that the wheelchair user walks to the pulpit with the aid of a walker and leg braces, making the loved one cry.

The bride planned everything without Bloomfield knowing. Even though she knew he didn’t like surprises, she knew this one would be foolproof. “As soon as I saw Jay, his jaw dropped. He was just shocked that I was walking because he had no idea,” Hill said in an interview with Insider.

The wedding photos show how emotional the man was. Just as Hill walked across the white carpet spread across the grass, the image of Bloomfield in tears, her hand over her face, was captured by the photographer working the ceremony.

Hill wore leg braces to walk on her wedding day. Image: Asha Bailey Photography/Publishing

“All my life, I always imagined looking eye to eye with my husband on my wedding day. After the accident, I wasn’t sure I could find someone who really loved me,” said the bride in her shared vows. on Instagram.

Activist for the rights of wheelchair users, Chelsie Hill points out that she struggled to walk to the pulpit because it was a childhood dream. “I want to emphasize that there is nothing wrong with sitting in a chair, but I grew up imagining myself walking down the hall,” she said.

Hill is the founder of a wheelchair dance group called Rolettes, which performs and produces videos for social media. On Instagram, more than 72,000 followers follow the work. Dance, by the way, was part of the wedding, both in the traditional waltz with her husband, and in a well-rehearsed performance with her father.

To facilitate the bride’s mobility, the dress had a removable skirt. That way, she could transition between the chair and the walker peacefully. “It was magical. Every bit was perfect,” he concluded.