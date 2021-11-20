White man who killed 2 in protest against racism in the US is cleared in court

  • Mariana Sanches – @mariana_sanches
  • From BBC News Brasil in Washington

Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse went with a semi-automatic rifle to a demonstration against police violence against blacks and shot 3 people

An American who killed two men amid the racial justice protests that swept the United States in 2020 was found not guilty by jury trial earlier this Friday afternoon (11/19).

The jurors accepted the thesis of the lawyers of Kyle Rittenhouse, 17 at the time of the crime, that he had shot 3 people — 2 of them fatally — in self-defense.

The episode took place on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020. It was the third day of massive protests that erupted after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a black resident of the city, just months after George Floyd was murdered by a white officer who knelt at his neck for more than 9 minutes in Minneapolis.

Although the demonstrations were mostly peaceful, episodes of looting and burning of vehicles served as a trigger for part of the residents of the Kenosha region to organize themselves into private – and ideologically conservative – groups to watch over private properties during the protests.