Who was the backpacker who died in an accident in MS

A happy young man, whose motto was “let’s live” and who was making his biggest dream come true by traveling all over Brazil on a motorcycle. This is how friends and family describe Tiago Escarcell Boher, 32, who died this morning in a hospital in Campo Grande (MS), after an accident on the final part of his route through the country.

He lived the dream alongside his girlfriend, Jennifer Santos, who was also injured after being hit by another motorcyclist who was trying to dodge a truck on BR-060, in Paraíso das Águas (MS). In all, the two covered 36 thousand km during a trip that lasted eight months and 13 days and was interrupted on Tuesday (16).

Tiago was from Pelotas, passionate about traveling and football. As a child, he lost his father, who died in a domestic accident, and was raised with his older sister by his mother, housewife Sonia Escarcell. .

A little over a year ago, he and Jennifer started dating and together developed a plan to travel to every state in the country, including the Federal District. In early 2021, the first part of the dream was put into practice: aboard a Titan 150 motorcycle, they left Rio Grande do Sul, where they lived.

With few financial resources, the couple painted their faces, in a characterization as clowns, and juggled in the streets of the cities they passed, managing to support themselves during the months they were on the roads.

Their entire trajectory was recorded on social networks, on a Facebook page and a YouTube channel created especially to show the adventure.

Almost daily, the couple insisted on sharing how the days of travel were going and the troubles encountered along the way, such as rain, heavy traffic, motorcycle problems and even the attack they suffered from a jaguar while crossing the state of Goiás .

“Don’t ride motorcycles on the roads at night. We were attacked by a jaguar that tried to knock us off the bike. We stopped here at a gas station, we’re shaking. This is a warning to motorcyclists,” reported the backpacker, last Monday (15th). ).

In the last publication, carried out on the morning of the accident, the couple celebrated the achievement of having known the whole country. Tiago and Jennifer even set off fireworks to mark the achievement.

The accident

The couple was already on the final leg of the route when they were involved in a collision. According to the Federal Highway Police, a preliminary investigation indicates that a 63-year-old man who was driving a luxury BMW motorcycle is possibly responsible for the accident.

The motorcyclist, who had license plates for Balneário Arroio do Silva (SC), traveled with his friends on the highway and tried to overtake a truck. When overtaking, he collided with the bike on which the two backpackers were. After the collision, the BMW driver ended up rolling under the truck. He did not resist and died on the spot.

Tiago was taken to hospital and had his leg amputated. This morning he had a cardiopulmonary arrest and couldn’t resist. Jennifer had fractures and remains hospitalized.

Campaign for body transfer

Unable to afford the cost of transporting the backpacker’s body from Campo Grande to Pelotas (RS), his hometown, Tiago’s family and friends headed a campaign on social media to raise around R$12,000. Donations are being made through pix 53991092459.