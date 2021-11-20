Willian the biggest news among Corinthians related to face Santos; see list

Midfielder Willian is the biggest news on the Corinthians list to face Santos, this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena. The player returns after more than a month absent from the pitch with a muscle injury and will be an option for coach Sylvinho in the classic Alvinegro.

The midfielder was injured in the match against Fluminense, on October 13th, at Neo Química Arena, leaving the field at the beginning of the first half after feeling the injury in his right thigh. Shortly thereafter, the athlete was diagnosed with a grade 2 strain, which would require five weeks of leave.

Training on the pitch for ten days, Willian expected to return to the bench against Cuiabá, at Neo Química Arena, and Flamengo, at Maracanã, but the commission chose to preserve him for the clash against Santos.

The bad news for the fans is the absence of Cantillo, who was spared due to muscle discomfort felt in his thigh playing for Colombia. The player is embezzled for the fourth game in a row, as he was assigned to his selection since the match against Atlético-MG.

The rest of the squad is similar to the one used in the last matches. Giuliano, who had an injury diagnosed last Friday, was certain to be embezzled and should only return to work in 2022.

Goalkeepers: Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli

Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

Steering wheels: Du, Gabriel, Roni and Xavier

Socks: Adson, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho and Willian

Strikers: Gabriel Pereira, Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Mosquito, Jô and Róger Guedes

