Windows 11 SE: Microsoft Officially Launches Its Operating System for Students

Windows 11 was officially released by Microsoft in October this year. And now, a month after its debut, the company releases a lighter, student-focused version of the operating system. The idea of ​​Windows 11 SE is to compete with Google’s Chrome OS, the main competitor of its new product in this segment.

Being education-focused and aimed at low-end computers, the operating system has some limitations, but they won’t make much difference to regular users. It is designed to run on computers with at least 4GB of RAM memory and 64GB of internal storage.

Minimum requirements to run the system

Processor: 1 GHz or faster, with 2 or more cores;

RAM: 4GB or greater;

Storage: 64GB or greater;

Graphics Card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later, with WDDM 2.0 driver;

No connection outside the school environment

Windows 11 SE won’t connect outside of educational institutions, but any tasks that students do outside of the school environment won’t be lost thanks to syncing with OneDrive.

Widgets removed

The System also does not have a space with Widgets, applications that offer a quick view of news, weather forecasts, sports scores, to prevent users from having distractions during their studies.

Focus on battery life

Windows SE is focused on low power consumption, and was designed with computers that have battery life for an entire day in mind.

application installation

The operating system does not have Microsoft Store, Windows app store, nor the possibility of installing Win32 apps produced by third-party companies. System users can only use applications that are compatible with Microsoft Edge or another browser, such as competitor Google Chrome. Installing apps can only be performed by users who have administrator authorization.

Chromebooks sales took a huge leap from 2020 on account of the remote education system, adopted during the pandemic. In addition to the operating system, the company is investing in its Surface Laptop SE, a low-cost notebook to compete with Google’s devices. The device from Microsoft has an 11-inch screen, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The notebook has a battery life of 16 hours.