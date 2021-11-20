Windows 11 will become faster in 2022, promises Microsoft

Despite the fresh look and performance gain in certain areas, Windows 11 still suffers from slow problems on computers with modest configurations — especially those without a dedicated GPU. As reported by Microsoft support channels, the case seems to relate to the operating system’s native UI platform, WinUI, which is also responsible for “beautifying” the new design language adopted by the Redmond giant.

Standing out among the problem, the File Explorer seems to have been heavily affected by the “unwanted side effects” of WinUI, as described by Windows Latest, due to Windows 11 visual changes. Users report that the program is fickle, exhibiting crashes, sluggishness, and even unexpected shutdowns, which makes their usage experience frustrating on affected computers.

One user exemplifies in more detail: “This is more noticeable when using a synced OneDrive folder, it’s still very slow,” he says. Although he has an alternative, he adds dissatisfied: “Using the F11 option for Windows full screen makes the experience much faster on my installation, but this is not a valid solution for ensuring fast performance on a critical Windows component,” he concludes .

Problems in Windows 11 File Explorer are most apparent in folders synced on OneDrive, the report points out. (Source: TecMundo, Adriano Camacho)Source: TecMundo, Adriano Camacho

Fortunately, Microsoft appears to be aware of the issues already and has claimed to be working on improvements to the trial versions for the developer channel. The enhancements are expected to be gradually released to other users in the coming months.

Without much detail, the company responded in a post from another user: “Performance will be an area of ​​focus for us in 2022,” he confirms, “A lot of that focus will go to boot performance; in terms of rendering UI elements in the screen (after the framework is loaded), we tested the scalability of doing things like putting 10,000 buttons on the screen,” he explains.

While it’s elusive, Microsoft’s positioning still addresses some of users’ concerns. It remains to wait for new updates for the case.