With 12% interest and 1% growth, the debt trajectory explodes, says Campos Neto

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, already admits that, in a scenario in which emerging countries have low growth, the Brazilian economy will suffer in 2022. In this sense, the head of the country’s monetary authority reinforced the importance of reforms that still may be made.

“There is an improvement in expectations for debt, but if we have an interest rate of 12% or 13% and growth of 1%, the debt trajectory becomes explosive. This only reinforces that we need to make progress on reforms. The question is what reforms will be carried out”, he said at an event of the Parlatório Group, this Friday (19th).

According to Campos Neto, BC’s official forecast of a 2.1% increase for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022 should be revised downwards in the coming weeks. “It has a lot to do with the uncertainty of the fiscal framework, what we will be able to do or not until the end of the term, and what still needs to be reformed”, he commented.

Inflation worsens

Campos Neto also admitted that inflation expectations for next year are “acceleratingly worsening” as they move away from the target.

“Until last month, it was expected that inflation would only be transient and fall quickly, but this thesis of temporary inflation is increasingly obsolete. […] I think that 85% of the surprise with inflation in Brazil in 12 months is related to food or energy”, he said.

Even so, he reinforced that the BC’s assessment is that, for now, “economic agents understand that tightening will be enough to contain the rise”.