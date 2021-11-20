With 195,000 people vaccinated, immunization against Influenza continues until December 17 – PJF Portal

Those who have not yet been vaccinated against Influenza in Juiz de Fora will have until mid-December to be vaccinated, since the deadline for the vaccination campaign against Influenza has been extended until the 17th of next month. In this final phase of the campaign, all people from six months of age can receive the vaccine. 35 Basic Health Units (UBSs) carry out vaccination on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, and Thursdays, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, while the Elderly Health Department (DSI) provides the immunizing agent for the elderly from 60 years of age, from Monday to Friday, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, and the Health Department for Pregnant Women, Children and Adolescents (DSMGCA), vaccine from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, also on working days, focusing on the immunization of pregnant women, purperas (women up to six months postpartum) and infants in arms.

To receive the Influenza vaccine, people must go to one of the vaccination points and present an original document with a photo, such as a driver’s license or identity card (RG). The vaccine offered is trivalent, capable of protecting against the three main types of circulating influenza viruses: Influenza A (H1N1), Influenza A (H3N2) and Influenza B. Immunization prevents complications resulting from the disease, deaths and their consequences on the health services, in addition to minimizing the viral load of the disease, reducing symptoms that can be confused with those of Covid-19. There are no more contraindications for the concomitant receipt of the vaccine against Influenza and against Covid-19, therefore, whoever took the vaccine against coronavirus recently can be vaccinated against the flu without problems.

195,000 people vaccinated in 2021

Until this week, 69,491 elderly people aged 60 years or more and 28,170 children aged six months to six years old were vaccinated, being the two initial target audiences with the highest number of immunized during the campaign in Juiz de Fora. Health and education professionals, people with disabilities, people with comorbidities, among other groups, also had vaccination priority during the first months of the campaign. Following the guidance of the Ministry of Health (MS), the vaccine will continue to be offered to the entire population aged six months or older until December 17th. Since the release of the vaccine for the general public, 56,078 people who are not part of any of the priority groups have been immunized. In total, 195,218 people were vaccinated against Influenza throughout the 2021 campaign.

Check the influenza vaccination sites

Elderly Health Department – from 1 pm to 4 pm

– Vaccination of the elderly aged 60 years and over.

Rua Batista de Oliveira, 943, Granbery

Department of Health for Women, Pregnant Women, Children and Adolescents (DSMGCA) – from 8 am to 2 pm

– Vaccination focused on pregnant women, purperes (women within 45 days of postpartum) and infants.

Rua So Sebastio, 772/776, Centro

35 UBSs that provide the Influenza vaccine late:

– UBS Alto Graja, Rua Doutor Leonel Jaguaribe, 178;

– UBS Bairro Industrial, Rua Joo Gualberto, 110;

– UBS Barreira do Triunfo, Avenida Juscelino Kubitscheck, s/n;

– UBS Butterfly, Rua Tenente Paulo Maria Delage, 229;

– UBS Centro Sul, Av. Baro do Rio Branco, 3132, Centro;

– UBS Cidade do Sol, Rua Gustavo Capanema, 70;

– UBS Dom Bosco, Rua Joo Manata, 93;

– UBS Esplanada, Rua Bias Fortes, 74;

– UBS Filgueiras, Rua Orlando Riani, 2200;

– UBS Furtado de Menezes, Rua Furtado de Menezes, 19;

– UBS Grama, Praa ureo Carneiro s/n;

– UBS Granjas Bethnia, Rua Nove de Julho, 294;

– UBS Ipiranga, Rua Etiene Loures, 85;

– UBS Jardim da Lua, Rua Natalino Jos de Paula, 314;

– UBS Jardim Esperana, Rua Padre Joo Micheleto, 35;

– UBS Jardim Natal, Rua Tenente Lucas Drummond, 370;

– UBS Joquei Clube I, Rua Antonio Armando Pereira, 140;

– UBS Joquei Clube II, Rua Antnio Guimares Peralva, 130;

– UBS Linhares, Rua Ministro Odilon Braga, s/n;

– UBS Marumbi, Rua Baro do Retiro, 1.462;

– UBS Monte Castelo, Rua Doutor Oswaldo Mascarenhas, s/n;

– UBS Nossa Senhora das Graas, Rua Queluz 72;

– UBS Nova Era, Rua Guimares Jnior, 850;

– UBS Parque Guarani, Rua Sofia Rafael Zacarias, 685;

– UBS Retiro, Rua Sebastio Cardoso, 41;

– UBS Santa Efignia, Rua Jos Ferreira, 13;

– UBS Santa Rita, Rua Jos Vicente, 390;

– UBS Santo Antnio, Rua Pedro Trogo, 285;

– UBS Santos Dumont; Rua lvaro Jos Rodrigues, 25;

– UBS So Judas Tadeu; Rua Ernesto Pancini, 446;

– UBS So Sebastio; Rua Jorge Raimundo, 209;

– UBS Teixeiras; Rua Custdio Furtado de Souza, 131;

– UBS Vale Verde; Rua Marciano Pinto, 685;

– UBS Vila Ideal; Avenida Francisco Valadares, 1910;

– UBS Vila Olavo Costa; Rua Jacinto Marcelino, 16.