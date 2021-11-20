With discounts of up to 25%, Planet Smart City enters the Black Friday period – Negócios

Focused on facilitating access to their own home through modern housing and with intelligent actions for residents, Planet Smart City (@planetsmartcitybr) enters into a Black Friday promotion. Throughout the month of November, interested parties can purchase ready-made houses or subdivisions with up to 25% discount. Contacts can be made either through the company’s official portal, via WhatsApp, or in person in smart cities.

The company has two smart cities units in Ceará, one in Aquiraz and another in São Gonçalo do Amarante (Laguna). In both, the lots with 25% discount have size from 150m². In Aquiraz, the cost of entries is R$ 399 and, in Laguna, R$ 299. All purchases can be financed without consulting the SPC or Serasa for lots and subsidies from the Casa Verde e Amarela Program for houses.

At Smart City Aquiraz, the promotional value of complete houses, with ready-to-live-in infrastructure, is R$ 113,800.00. At Smart City Laguna, the value starts at R$ 104,200.00.

The company has another smart city in the Northeast, in Natal, with lots starting at R$ 299 and with a size from 200m².

More than 150 families are already at Smart City Laguna, with access to all the services and amenities provided by Planet. According to Susanna Marchionni, CEO of Planet Smart City in Brazil, local businesses in São Gonçalo do Amarante already have a pizzeria, beauty salon, grocery store, fairs, among others.

In addition to housing options, Planet Smart City carries out actions with residents. “Social Management is responsible for encouraging residents to a sense of belonging to the city, reinforcing the community’s social web. In addition to fairs with local producers, entrepreneurship workshops, English and IT courses and training for residents, such as illustration and a haircut course are held”, explains Susanna.

Ease for residents

Residents of smart cities have access to the Planet App, which works as an access to the city’s smart solutions, such as shared bicycles, object libraries for use of tools at home, book library, cinema reservation, soccer field and kitchen shared.

“Furthermore, it is on the Planet App that you know about news such as city news, updates on works, discount coupons at local businesses and with Planet partners nationwide. The Planet App also serves as a space for local entrepreneurs to advertise their products, exchange information about services and their neighborhood”, informs the CEO.

Service

Planet Smart City’s Black Friday

Discounts of up to 25%

Contact

Whatsapp: (85) 99663-1600

www.planetsmartcity.com.br

www.planetsmartcity.com