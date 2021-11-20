With Kappa at the end of his contract, Botafogo starts conversations with Volt for sports material

Changes in sight? O Botafogo it may have a new sporting goods supplier for the 2022 season. With the contract with Kappa ending in December, Alvinegro has received a proposal and has conversations still at an early stage with Volt.

The Italian brand, which has sponsored Botafogo since 2019, may be on its way out. Internally, the company is not unanimous regarding a renovation. Botafogo, it is worth mentioning, has a “preference clause” with Kappa until the end of the year, which can cover proposals from any other company during this period.

Volt made this initial contact, Alvinegro became interested and, since then, business is still in its infancy. Alvinegro would be the Brazilian company’s flagship for the 2022 season.

The company’s uniforms are made from recycled plastic bottles. In Brazil, they sponsor América-MG, Botafogo-SP, Figueirense, Remo and CSA.

Volt is a Brazilian brand (Reprodução/Twitter CSA)

The contact between Botafogo and Volt was intensified when Lenin Franco attended Confut, a conference held in Maceió at the end of last month. There, the Alvinegro Business Director met with representatives of the brand, which was important for these initial conversations.

It is noteworthy that this does not mean that a renewal with Kappa is completely ruled out by Botafogo. Alvinegro have the different possibilities on the table and should define which path to follow in the coming weeks.