With the support of senators, Doria and Leite fight for last-minute votes in the PSDB previews

SAO PAULO — On the eve of the presidential caucuses, governors João Doria and Eduardo Leite, continue the dispute vote by vote in the electoral college with the greatest weight, the party chiefs. A day after the governor of São Paulo received the support of the licensed senator José Serra, the Gaucho gave the change. This Friday, senator José Aníbal (PSDB-SP) announced his support for Leite and decided to leave the presidency of the preliminary committee, a collegiate that in recent months decided the rules for internal elections.

Voting will take place on Sunday through a party application and electronic ballot boxes at an event in Brasília. Former Manaus mayor Arthur Virgílio also participates in the primaries, but Doria and Leite are singled out as favorites.

Anibal must make the official support in a campaign act by Leite tonight in a hotel in São Paulo. Deputy and Serra’s ally, he differed from the ally and stated that he believes that the Gaucho is better able to aggregate internally and make political alliances with other parties.

— Eduardo Leite has been building his political career in a very assertive way, clearly stating what he is going to do and taking that commitment to the administrations he occupied — said the senator to the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”.





Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) launched his pre-candidacy in the party. Photo: Roque de Sá/Senate Agency 11/19/2019 The MDB is considering launching the candidacy of Simone Tebet, after the senator drew attention to the Covid CPI Photo: Cristiano Mariz / Agência O Globo 06/26/2021 After annulling the convictions at the Car Wash, Lula reestablished political rights and will be able to run in 2022. Photo: Edilson Dantas President Jair Bolsonaro is increasingly showing himself as a candidate for re-election. On a visit to the Chamber in February, after being cursed by opposition deputies, he replied: “We meet at 22”. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR Luiz Henrique Mandetta’s performance at the Ministry of Health and the visibility he gained at the time made the Dem consider launching his name in its own candidacy in 2022 Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Third place in the last elections, Ciro Gomes wants to be the option on the left to defeat Bolsonaro in 2022 Photo: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil / Agência O Globo The governor of São Paulo has placed himself as the center-right option to Bolsonaro, not avoiding the clash with the president, with his eye on 2022 Photo: Fotoarena / Agência O Globo Doria’s plans may come up against the articulations of a group of toucans to launch the governor of RS, Eduardo Leite, to the presidency Photo: Gustavo Mansur / Agência O Globo Former mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio Neto is among the politicians who dispute the PSDB caucuses Photo: Disclosure Since leaving the government fighting with the president, the name of former judge Sergio Moro is quoted for 2022 Photo: Fabio Pozzebom / Agência Brasil

A historical cadre and one of the founders of the PSDB, Serra said that he decided to support Doria, mainly because of the priority given to “people’s health” and the “search for the vaccine” against Covid-19.

— At a difficult time in national life, Governor Doria prioritized people’s health, quickly and efficiently, in the search for the vaccine and vaccination of people. As a former minister of health and former governor of the state, I must recognize this and support him in the PSDB’s previews — said Serra to the “Estado de S. Paulo” newspaper.

The senator is away from office to take care of his health.

According to the rules defined for the dispute, voters were divided into four groups and support from cadres such as Serra and Anibal has greater weight than most of the electorate. The first group is composed of non-mandated affiliates. In the second are mayors and their deputies. Councilors, state and district deputies form the third group, followed by governors and vices, senators, federal deputies, president and former presidents of the national executive, who were the fourth and last group. The winner must have more than 50% of the total votes, otherwise there will be a second round on the 28th.