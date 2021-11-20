Wladimir launches Mutirão da Saúde to clear the line for surgeries and exams – Campos 24 Horas





11/19/2021, 11:29 am, Photo: Disclosure.



Mayor Wladimir Garotinho launched, this Friday (19), at Teatro Trianon, the Mutirão da Saúde, which aims to clear the queue for surgeries and exams in the public health network within 100 days. (read more below)

“The Mutirão da Saúde is the result of serious work by our teams and planning to change the situation of abandonment that we find, with people falling ill in the waiting lines. We are changing this history, with a new relationship with contracted hospitals, keeping the payment of transfers in our government up to date, but building partnerships like the Mutirão de Saúde, to take exams, consultations, surgeries to those who need it most”, emphasizes Wladimir. (read more below)

There will be 40,000 procedures in 100 days of Mutirão da Saúde, explains Mayor Wladimir Garotinho, who announced, within the scheduled timetable for this action, the return of bariatric surgeries that were suspended in the past administration: “There are 81 patients in the SUS queue who , unfortunately, are suffering for a long time, needing to operate, with health problems due to obesity. We are going to do five surgeries a week, starting in December, to be able to clear the queue of patients who are already registered with the SUS. I know how important this is for many lives, many families and for Campos’ health”, he said.