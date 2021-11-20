Woman in a coma by Covid wakes up on the day appliances would be turned off in the US | World

A woman who spent more than a month in a coma after contracting Covid-19 woke up on the day that the devices that helped her stay alive would be turned off, in Portland, USA.

The family had made the decision to authorize the dismissal after doctors explained there was no chance that 69-year-old Bettina Lerman would survive. According to her son Andrew, they had said she would never wake up.

Bettina’s case was aggravated because she is diabetic and had recently undergone surgery to implant a quadruple pacemaker. Doctors said her lungs were “totally destroyed” by the disease and she had been intubated since the start of her stay.

Andrew told the Washington Post that, after his mother was given up, he and his brothers went to the city of Tavares, Florida, delivered the rented house where she lived and donated many of her belongings.

The children then began to plan the funeral, going so far as to choose the coffin, the headstone and the clothes in which she would be buried, so that the mother could have the best ceremony possible.

Then, on October 29, he received a phone call from the hospital, in which one of the doctors informed him that Bettina had awakened. Andrew said he even dropped the phone, he was so surprised by the news.

Still hospitalized and with the help of a respirator, the woman has already left the intensive care ward, and the next step is to start rehabilitation treatment. The professionals at the hospital where she is recovering call her a “medical miracle”.

Bettina Lerman was in Portland to help care for her ex-husband, who has cancer. She planned to get the Covid vaccine when she returned to Florida, but got sick beforehand. In addition to her, her ex-husband, Andrew and his wife were also infected by the coronavirus, but everyone has already recovered.

Andrew, who also had not been vaccinated, told the Washington Post that his own illness and the severity of his mother’s case led him to rethink his decision not to get vaccinated, and that he will now seek immunization.