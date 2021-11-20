Woman in a coma by Covid wakes up on the day her braces would be turned off

A 69-year-old elderly woman who had been hospitalized for over a month because of Covid-19 in a hospital in Portland, USA, he woke up the day his family decided that his machines could be turned off. Information is from the Washington Post newspaper.

Bettina Lerman she had been given up by doctors, who said she would not wake up again, and her family decided to turn off the devices that kept her alive.

According to the publication, Bettina’s family had already canceled the rent on her house, donated her belongings and was already planning her funeral. Even the coffin, headstone and a flower arrangement had already been purchased for her.

The old woman’s son, Andrew Lerman, was making preparations for her funeral when he received a call from the hospital that she had woken up.

Today, Bettina remains in a delicate but conscious state. According to Andrew, she has diabetes, had already suffered a heart attack and had undergone bypass surgery. She had not yet been vaccinated against Covid, but planned to be immunized when she ended up contracting the disease.

