Xuxa cries beside Szafir when she sees Sasha on the catwalk; photos· TV news

Xuxa Meneghel wept with emotion when she saw Sasha Meneghel’s fashion show at São Paulo Fashion Week 2021. This Friday (19), the presenter followed her daughter’s work alongside Luciano Szafir and João Figueiredo, husband of the queen of the queen heiress little ones.

The designer was one of the stars of the fashion show for sustainable fashion brand Misci. In the front row of the parade, Xuxa, Szafir and Figueiredo were moved by Sasha’s work. The presenter took the puppy Doralice to the event and wiped her tears with her hand while her daughter worked.

At the end of the parade, everyone stood up and applauded the model. Xuxa got carried away and, in tears, congratulated her daughter. Szafir, who had also appeared at the fashion week, followed in his former companion’s footsteps and congratulated the heiress on her work. Backstage, the gospel singer congratulated the woman and exchanged kisses with the young woman.

Recovered from Covid-19, the 52-year-old actor appeared on the fashion week runway with an ostomy bag last Thursday (18th). “The message I want to get across is that the ostomy doesn’t define anyone,” wrote the heartthrob in a post on social media.

Xuxa and family honor Sasha (back)

Sasha Meneghel at SPFW fashion show

Szafir, Figueiredo and Xuxa at SPFW

