Xuxa shows up unannounced with a dog and causes commotion at SPFW

Xuxa Meneghel attracted all eyes during her time at São Paulo Fashion Week, at Ibirapuera Park, in São Paulo. The presenter attended the parade of her daughter, Sasha Meneghel, in the front row.

The Queen of Shorts was not officially announced as a guest of the event, but there was an expectation of her appearance. She arrived on a “secret” ticket, exclusive to SPFW’s biggest celebrities.

Xuxa was with the puppy of the Yorkshire breed, called Doralice, and passed like a lightning bolt down the corridor that gives access to Mici’s dressing room – the brand that presented the parade with Sasha.

In about 30 seconds, Xuxa waved to whoever was shouting for her — “queen!” —, and spoke to splash briefly about the happiness of seeing her daughter married. She preferred not to comment on the statements made by Mara Maravilha, who has been teasing the presenter in recent days.

Inside the dressing room, makeup artists, waiters and hairdressers stopped their activities momentarily to observe the distinguished guest of SPFW.

“It was exciting! She went with the dog and many security guards. She stopped the dressing room. It was chilling to see Xuxa. I’ve been a fan since I was short,” said hairdresser Neuzete Alves.

“Once they called me to do Xuxa’s hair and the job was cancelled. I was crying,” she recalls.

The waiter Gerônimo Roberto was near the entrance when Xuxa appeared. He was paralyzed.

“She passed quickly, but I managed to see her and Sasha. I would love to take a picture with her, but I couldn’t. She respects people and was part of my childhood,” said Geronimo.