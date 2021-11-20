Zico visits Hamamatsu and interacts with Brazilian and Japanese audiences

Former coach of the Japanese football team and current Kashima technical director, the Brazilian Zico, 68, visited the city of Hamamatsu (Shizuoka), at the invitation of the consulate.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

On Thursday (18) he was received by the 300 children, both Brazilian and Japanese, members of the Consulate General of Brazil, Citizens Council and businessmen, where he made a beautiful presentation.

For children who want to become footballers, he recommended training hard and using their weapons not only for themselves but also for the environment around them. Also interacted with Ieyasu-kun, the town’s mascot.

Many of the audience won a autographed soccer ball for his football idol and icon.

Zico highlighted that “I am so grateful to Japan for giving me so many experiences.”. Regarding his retirement as technical director of Kashima Antlers, since 2018, he said: “I think this time I will close a cycle.”

The soccer world of both countries – Brazil and Japan – thanks Zico for his invaluable contribution to this sport.

See photo coverage of this event playing here.

