15 valuable tips to concentrate and do a great test on Enem

The first day of tests for the National High School Exam (Enem) 2021 will be this Sunday (11/21). Across Brazil, around 3.1 million students will take the exam. Of these, 300.8 thousand will take the tests in Minas Gerais. And whoever is among these entries has been preparing for a few months for the long-awaited moment of filling out and checking the Enem 2021 template. But how to focus on Enem and do well in the exams?

Each person has their own recipe for relaxing and keeping calm. However, the teachers of courses give special tips for students not to let their nervousness take over when answering the questions. That’s why we have 15 tips for you to relax and take a great exam.

Are you ready for Enem 2021?

How are your preparations for Enem? Check out some tips now to not forget anything.

For the second consecutive year, Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira) will apply both digital and in-person formats. The gates of the test sites open at 12:00 and close, without fail, at 13:00 (Brasilia time). The Enem 2021 template can be delivered filled in until 19:00.

The student must wear an individual protective mask (otherwise they will be prohibited from entering), a transparent ballpoint pen with black ink and an official identification document with a photo.

Remembering that, this Sunday, candidates will answer questions on Languages, Codes and their technologies, Human Sciences and their technologies, in addition to the Writing. Next Sunday (28), the second and final stage of the national exam will bring more questions from the Natural Sciences and its technologies tests, in addition to Mathematics and its technologies.

Remembering that doing well in Enem 2021 is the guarantee of access to higher education. This is because the test is the gateway to higher education in Brazilian institutions and some universities in Portugal.

Specialist gives tips on what to do in the hours before Enem 2021

The coordinator of Pre-Enem at Rede Chromos de Ensino, Denise Arão, usually talks to the students who are going to take the Enem and keep them calm in this decisive moment.

“When anxiety hits, it’s taking a deep breath, working mind and heart, having confidence in your potential”, he says. Also, it is very important to sleep well the day before each stage of the exam. “Getting a good night’s sleep helps to fix the content, biologically speaking,” he says. Good nutrition and hydration are also important factors. “Avoid fatty foods and, yes, have a light and pleasurable diet”, he comments.

The candidate must go to the test site with someone who gives him peace of mind. “He must spend the moments before the race with people he loves, who convey confidence,” he says. And, when it comes to tasting, it’s good to have a chocolate to give you pleasure and encouragement.

What to do to focus on Enem

So, keeping yourself full is essential to do well in the Enem 2021 test. Check out a selection of tips for you now.

Before the test, if you prefer, make a final review of your notes, choosing a quiet, well-lit and distraction-free place; Try not to study while listening to music, as this can steal your attention; As there is still a week to the second stage, fulfill a study schedule of what you think is most important, reviewing your weaknesses; Respect your biological schedule, putting in more effort at times when you have more time to study; Do not study tired or hungry, as well as do not go to the exam on an empty stomach; At the time of the final review, don’t accumulate another task, just focus on Enem; If the content is large, break it down into smaller pieces so you can focus better and enjoy the preparation time; Put the worries out of your mind, trying to focus only on the studied content; Try to relate the test content to your life, so the topic becomes more interesting; When reviewing, schedule short breaks, especially when you feel tired; Visit the test site before the day of the exam, calculating routes and traffic peaks; Take a small plastic bottle of water to hydrate yourself, as November is usually quite hot; Upon arriving at the site, look for a quiet and shaded place to wait for the gate to open; Rest during the test, that is, when you feel that you are out of concentration, stop for a while, eat a cereal bar, drink water and go to the bathroom; Take a viable time to fill in the Enem 2021 template to fall into mistakes.

Once the test is finished, your intention is certainly to evaluate your performance, isn’t it? So, follow the disclosure of the official Enem 2021 template. The disclosure is the result of a partnership between Portal Uai and Rede Chromos de Ensino.

