18-year-old Indian who is going to take the Enem in Acre dreams of being the first in her family to go to college | Acre

Be the first in the family to go to college and try to make a better life for the family. This is the dream of 18-year-old Sabrina Huni Kuin, who is trying, for the second time, to pass the National High School Examination (Enem).

This Sunday (21st), Sabrina is among the more than 18 thousand candidates who will take the first tests of the exam in Acre. Gates open at 10 am and close at 11 am [horário do Acre]. The tests start to be applied at 11:30 am.

Sabrina has lived in Rio Branco for 11 years with her mother, stepfather, 16-year-old sister and maternal grandparents. She is from Feijó, in the interior of the state, where her father, who is also indigenous, works as a teacher. Despite teaching, her father only has high school and a few courses. He teaches classes to children in the village.

“The importance I see is to seek improvements for my family. Seeking a good future, no one in the family has higher education. I intend to be the first, let’s see if it works out,” she says.

Sabrina dreams of entering the veterinary or history course at the Federal University of Acre (UFAC). In 2020 she tried for a place, but says that the grade obtained in the exam was too low.

“My dream is a veterinarian. I finished high school last year. I have lived in Rio Branco since I was 7 years old. I live with my mother, her husband and my sister”, she reported.

The young woman explained that she was unable to have a routine of studies and exclusive dedication, because she does odd jobs to earn a living. The family lives off the daily rates that Sabrina’s stepfather earns as a bricklayer, the retirement of the elderly and the money that Sabrina earns in these ‘jobs’.

“Sometimes while studying for a while, I didn’t take a course. Unfortunately, I didn’t have an intensive study routine. I was working as a nanny and studying when I had some free time, but it was little”.

The young woman says that she would have liked to study more for exams.

“My 22-year-old sister took Enem four times, failed to get into college and dropped out. Today she is married and has children,” he said.

2 of 2 — Photo: Personal archive

More than 18,300 candidates must take the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem) 2021 this Sunday (21). Unlike 2020, the print and digital versions will apply on the same dates. The second day of application of tests will be next Sunday (28).

Initially, 18,375 people in Acre had signed up for the exam, according to data released in July this year. However, a new deadline was opened, by determination of the Supreme Court (STF) for candidates who had exemption from payment in 2020, but missed the tests and did not justify absence. And, in this new stage, over 1,961 entries were completed, which should take the tests in January.

In addition, the state had 470 people enrolled in the modality for Persons Deprived of Liberty or under a socio-educational measure that includes deprivation of liberty (Enem PPL) 2021.