33% off PS Plus plan promotion is available on the PS Store

As we reported both in the news of promotions that Sony would carry out on Black Friday and that some Brazilian stores were offering a discount, the PS Plus plan is finally with a 33% discount on the PS Store.

The discount is only valid for the 12-month plan. As always, it is worth remembering that the subscription purchase is cumulative. In other words, in a hypothetical example, if there are 4 months left until your subscription ends, when you sign, you will have 16 months left.

If you prefer, other Brazilian stores are also offering the PS Plus plan at a discount:

More Black Friday Deals

If you missed it, be sure to check out the Black Friday offers on the PS Store and Amazon.

