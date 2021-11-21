4 players Leila Pereira can bring to Palmeiras

Credit: Fábio Menotti/Palmeiras

Businesswoman Leila Pereira was elected, this Saturday (20), the new president of Palmeiras. The term will be three years, that is, he will hold the maximum position at Verdão until the end of 2024. In a press conference, she promised a strong and winning team.

“Enough of protagonism. We are already protagonists, we want to be victorious. I don’t want second place, I want first. We are going to work for this”, he declared.

Thinking about this statement by Leila Pereira, the fans separated four players that Palmeiras can hire from the moment she assumes the presidency, on December 15th.

See the list of players Leila Pereira can sign from Palmeiras:

1- Ricardo Goulart

According to the website É Gool, Palmeiras should offer a two-year contract, in addition to a salary of nearly R$ 1 million to the player. It is worth mentioning that Ricardo Goulart has already defended Verdão. This occurred in 2019.

2- Soteldo

According to the ESPN website, Palmeiras is very close to an agreement with the Venezuelan striker. The contract will be for three years.

Soteldo has already played in Brazilian football, when he defended Santos. He has also been speculated to play for Corinthians and Flamengo.

3- Peter

Gabigol’s immediate reserve in Flamengo’s team, the center forward had his name linked to Palmeiras.

According to information provided by reporter Mauro Cezar Pereira, the termination fine is 130 million euros (almost R$900 million) for the athlete to transfer to another Brazilian football team.

4- Cavani

The Uruguayan player has a contract until July 2022 with Manchester United. In this sense, he can sign a pre-contract with any club in world football from January. Palmeiras is one of the speculated destinations.

