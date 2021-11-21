Let’s face it, who cares about tongue health? Well, as much as we leave it to the side, the tongue can be one of the parts of the body that indicates health problems more reliably than a general malaise. Today, we’ll show you signs in the language that can mean a lot!

First, a healthy tongue is easy to identify. Basically, you have to know how your tongue normally looks: pink, with slight variations in hue, with small nodules, the papillae, at the top and bottom.

5 signs in the tongue that can be the result of illness:

1. White

First of all, if the color of your tongue turns whiter or if lines of that color appear, there could be some medical problems behind this. Overall, if white lines with a curved pattern appear on your tongue, almost like lace, it’s a very innocuous oral condition that usually goes away on its own, known as oral lichen planus.

On the other hand, this whiteness can signify the development of cancer. For example, oral thrush or leukoplakia.

2. Red

Next, if your tongue is very red, it could be one of the manifestations of vitamin B deficiency. So when the body lacks folic acid (vitamin B9) and cobalamin (vitamin B12), the tongue can be very red, but can return to normal if supplemented correctly

3. Black and furry

Meanwhile, as strange and worrisome as it may sound, this is not one of the most worrisome conditions, as bacterial overproduction is the main cause. Also, it is said to look furry, but this is a visual effect of the increased number of papillae.

Therefore, this increase in bacteria can occur due to poor oral hygiene. Too much can occur in people with diabetes or by taking antibiotics in people undergoing chemotherapy.

4. Yellow

Next, yellowing of the tongue can occur due to the increased amount of bacteria. In short, by chewing or smoking tobacco, and it also occurs in some people with psoriasis or vitamin deficiency.

5. Outstanding

Finally, lumps and pain can appear if you bite your tongue (in some cases, stitches may be needed) or if you burn it on something hot. Furthermore, these changes were also registered in tobacco users. But mostly, ulcers and lumps can be a sign of tongue cancer, one of the diseases of the oral cavity that must be consulted in advance to avoid problems.

